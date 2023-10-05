What Not To Wear's Stacy London joins HELLO! and Let's Talk Menopause to 'blow the menopause topic out of the water'

When it comes to talking openly and shame-free about menopause, American women have a ways to go. Whether it's with friends, doctors or their bosses, chatting about this life stage and its symptoms is not something that comes naturally.

But that is set to change.

Let's Talk Menopause held an inspiring event at the Wunderkind space on the 75th floor of New York's One World Trade Center on October 4. Kicking off World Menopause Month with a bang, the nonprofit organization, along with skincare brand Caire Beauty, invited leading experts, doctors and celebrities — not to mention a few HELLO! staffers— and the room was abuzz with topics typically not spoken about out loud.

© Kristina Bumphrey Stacy London leads the panel Let's Talk Menopause's second annual "The Marvelous Mrs. Menopause" event in NYC

There was painful sex talk by urologist and podcast host Dr Kelly Casperson. Did you know that only 10% of urologists in the US are women? Ob/GYN Dr Sharon Malone shared her positive insights into the benefits of Hormone Replacement Therapy – it was comforting to learn, for example, that women who take hormones significantly decrease their risk of developing heart disease. Dr Soma Jovid, founder of the revolutionary women-only healthcare centers, HerMD shared some amazing insights into women's healthcare. Did you know that on average, women can wait 4 years longer than men in healthcare waitlines? And Dr Judy Joseph who specializes in mental health, revealed that a high percentage of women experience their first episode of depression during their menopausal years.

Hearing these startling facts and considering that women make up 51% of the population and spend a third of their lives in menopause, it's no wonder that so many more celebrities like Naomi Watts, Kelly Ripa and Halle Berry are going public with their menopausal experiences.

© Kristina Bumphrey Dr. Somi Javaid, Dr. Judith Joseph, Donna Klassen, Dr. Kelly Casperson and Dr. Sharon Malone held a lively and informative panel.

Frustrated by the misinformation offered to women by doctors and the media, TV stars like What Not To Wear's Stacy London, Emmy award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal and celebrity chef Carla Hall shared their hopes for the future.

"You need to know what you don't know yet," Stacy pointed out when chatting about the lack of advice offered. "There is a national crisis about women's health, [so there needs to be] steps to take so the information is right." Stacy, who just announced a What Not to Wear reboot after a decade, has long been an advocate and entrepreneur in the menopause space.

TV host and author Tamsen Fadal is clearly a fan of HELLO!

Tamsen hoped that the evening would allow women to "walk away" and "share the right information." But she was also keen to share the positive things about menopause. "Letting other people know that this is a time you can thrive. [Menopause] gives you the freedom to be able to do whatever [you] want!"

"I get outside everyday no matter what," Tamsen told HELLO! and she is always "time blocking" in her diary "so I have little blips all throughout my calendar for moments to herself."

© Kristina Bumphrey The night took place in the incredible Wunderkind space on the 74th floor of One World Trade in downtown NYC.

"Whenever I'm on television and I can't remember anything, I say that it's menopausal symptoms," Carla Hall told HELLO!" "Every single episode of anything I'm on, I mention menopause."

The Food Network star began her own menopause journey about 10 years ago, when she sought out and finally found a doctor armed with accurate and helpful information to help her understand and manage her symptoms — and now shares what she learns with other women. "I look for doctors who are talking about menopause, so I am drawn to events that talk about and educate women about menopause — there's not enough information out there!" Of the enlightening and impactful night, she added, "I'm taking notes!"

Food Network star Carla Hall said the event was enlightening and impactful

1.1 billion women will be in menopause by 2025, so join the mission with HELLO! and start talking about hot sweats, dry vaginas and the rest. It's time to share our stories so women don't have to go through menopause alone. You can go through menopause feeling positive and empowered, because, as co-founder of Let's Talk Menopause, Donna Klassen put it: "You deserve to feel good!"