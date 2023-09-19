Makeup tips for menopausal skin: famous makeup artist Trish McEvoy shares all her secrets

Celebrity make-up artist Trish McEvoy has worked with everyone from Angelina Jolie to Sarah Jessica Parker. At 73, she knows all of the best skincare and makeup secrets for looking fabulous at any age —specially during menopause.

Menopause is a challenging time for skin — as estrogen levels deplete, skin can appear lifeless, drawn and dull almost overnight. Lines become more evident and pores can become enlarged, too.

But with a few tweaks to our skincare and make-up routines, Trish, who started her self-titled world-famous cosmetics brand when she was just 25, believes that we can all pull off a gorgeously natural glow.

"It all starts with skincare," the New York-based beauty expert explains to HELLO!, "and to boost the glow of your makeup products, you need to always ensure that your skin is properly prepped, well-moisturized, and that you are using products that add luminosity and glow to the skin."

"Avoid the sun and always wear sunscreen," Trish adds. "That is my most important tip to make the skin look more youthful. And always take your makeup off at night and prep your skin for your evening routine."

Trish has worked with many A-list celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker and Angelina Jolie

Using skincare products with added Vitamin C is a great way of helping dehydrated menopausal skin get its radiance back as well, Trish suggests. "Nothing boosts your glow like Vitamin C, [as it] brightens and evens the complexion, and firms the skin to reduce the look of fine lines."

Trish says that the role of make-up for menopausal women is to "bring back what nature has taken away." For example, if lashes are less defined, and your eyes look smaller, she suggests wearing a couple of coats of volumizing mascara. If your complexion loses its natural glow and firmness? Use a creamy blush to bring back a healthy flush to your cheeks.

Trish is also a big believer in throwing out the rules and using makeup to reflect your mood and personality. "It's like the wardrobe you wear on your face," she explains. "There are days that you want that lightweight sporty feel and some days you want to be full on glam."

But when it comes to adding radiance to a menopausal complexion, Trish has one particular regulation. "I would avoid anything drying," she explains. "Cream and liquid products give more glow than powder."

Trish even has a speedy solution for helping sagging menopausal skin appear more lifted. "Always place and blend products upwards," she explains. "Place bronzer on the cheekbones, not under. Place blush on the upper cheekbones and up into the temple. Focus on placing products a little bit higher than where you normally place them, it will give the illusion that your face is lifted and lighten the center of your face."

And for days when we need a quick glow? "Place luminizer on the tip of your nose and highlighter on the upper high points of your face."