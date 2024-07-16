Courteney Cox poses with stunning daughter Coco in new celebratory photo

Courteney Cox has an extremely close relationship with her daughter Coco – so it's not surprising she used her as inspiration for her latest launch.

The Friends alum, 60, expressed her excitement over the newest additions to her home fragrance brand Homecourt with a gorgeous photo of her and the 20-year-old on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Courteney Cox's daughter Coco poses with siblings on special day

Courteney revealed that Homecourt has branched into bodycare with the release of a perfume, body wash, body mist, and body butter, plus a candle, as a part of the new Cocomoi line.

Cocomoi is extra special for Courteney because the fragrance of the products symbolizes her "connection to my daughter", who was the inspiration behind the line.

The beautiful photo on Instagram features Courteney and Coco embracing while surrounded by lush greenery.

Captioning the touching moment, Courteney penned: "I'm so excited to introduce the Cocomoi Body Collection, our new line of luxurious body care essentials.

© Instagram Coco is the inspiration behind Homecourt's new collection Cocomoi

"This is a warm, fresh, yet sophisticated scent with notes of coconut, cedarwood, and fig. It also has characteristics of my signature fragrance, Cece, symbolizing my connection to my daughter, Coco… The inspiration for Cocomoi."

Elaborating about the collection on Homecourt's official website, she wrote: "I'm so excited to introduce Cocomoi, an exclusive new fragrance in a collection of luxurious body care essentials.

"From homecare to self-care, I believe every moment within the home should be a nurturing experience of rejuvenation.

© Instagram Courteney designs the bottles herself

"As with all things in the Homecourt collection, symbolism is really important to me, and Cocomoi is no exception."

She continued: "I wanted this scent to have characteristics of my signature fragrance, Cece, symbolizing my connection to my daughter Coco…the inspiration for Cocomoi.

"Like any great scent, Cocomoi is made up of many layers. Coconut water to represent Coco's love of the ocean, the grounding notes of cedarwood representing my love for her as a mother, along with the sweetness of creamy fig and cardamom to speak to the sweetness of her heart.

© Instagram Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette

"Coco is as spicy as she is sweet, so I added black pepper tones to allude to her dynamic and funny personality."

Courteney added: "I think Cocomoi does a great job of conjuring up so much in one scent. It’s warm, light, and fresh, yet sophisticated."

Courteney launched Homecourt two years ago and alongside the new Cocomoi scent, there are four others: Cece (Courteney's signature scent), Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, and Cipres Mint.

© Getty Images Courteney and Coco are very close

The line is "really beauty products for the home," she told People in 2022 "I'm so into design and it's something that you would leave on your counter.

"If you're going to have dish soap and you're going to have a hand soap, you don't want to hide it. You have to have it out because it's got to be convenient. And these are so pretty. I'm really happy about it."