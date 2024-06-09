Victoria Beckham is a goddess in seductive car photoshoot

Victoria Beckham made her first foray into fragrance with the release of three luxury perfumes by her eponymous beauty brand back in October.

Following their success, she’s now released a new summer campaign for her popular San Ysidro Drive scent, and everything from the bold yellow bottle to the seductive photos has fans seriously excited.

Sharing a still from the campaign on Instagram, Victoria captioned the post: "San Ysidro Drive brings to life balmy Californian days. A considered blend of bright florals with saffron, which brings a spiciness, and pushes the vibrancy of the rose to make it more sophisticated. This fragrance evokes the promise of new adventures ahead… Kisses".

In the sexy shot, the mum-of-four can be seen looking incredible in a black mini dress with cut-out detail and matching sunglasses. She's sitting behind the wheel of a car with her leg on the passenger seat - and we all know VB loves her signature leg lift.

The 50-year-old former Spice Girl also posted a video on Sunday morning speaking about her inspiration behind the fragrance, and she revealed the name is actually the Beckham’s former LA address.

"San Ysidro Drive is all about LA," she says. "It’s about self love. It’s about accepting who you are. It’s called San Ysidro Drive because that was our address, that’s where we lived in LA, and it brings back such happy memories.

"Hiking with the children in the Canyons, surfing with the kids, doing all those things as a family. It was also where I really started focusing on my career, on fashion, as well. So for me San Ysidro Drive holds a special place in my heart. This smells like LA to me. The bottle is bright, the energy is bright, it’s a happy smell.

"San Ysidro Drive is a saffron rose. I smell this and I feel at peace. I miss LA, I love it, but this takes me back."

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared a throwback photo from the Beckham's early days in LA

The Beckhams first moved to LA back in 2007, when David signed with US football team LA Galaxy. In the video, Victoria shares the cutest thowback photo, where she can be seen kissing David while he carries Harper on his back during a hike.

Victoria previously revealed her favourite perfume is the very chic, luxury scent Room Service by Vilhelm Parfumerie. It seems she’s taken a little inspiration from the fragrance, which also has a yellow bottle and floral notes of amber and rose.

As if we needed any more encouragement to take Victoria Beckham Beauty products for a test drive.