Courteney Cox's, 60, extreme anti-ageing methods have to be seen to be believed

Courteney Cox, the Friends star who turned 60 in June, recently gave fans a glimpse into her rigorous anti-ageing routine, proving that age is just a number.

The Scream actress shared an eye-opening video that showcased her intense fitness regime and some rather unconventional beauty treatments, sparking admiration and praise from her followers.

In a candid Instagram Reel, Courteney reflected on her milestone birthday, admitting, "I just had a birthday. Don't love the number, but look, we have no choice. Just gotta do the best you can." Her words were accompanied by a montage of her performing demanding workouts, including chin-ups and chest flies, demonstrating her commitment to staying fit and healthy.

But it was her extreme beauty routine that truly captured attention. The video featured Courteney emerging from a small freezer wearing a white face mask and a HigherDOSE red light cap, designed to stimulate hair follicles. With a playful look at the camera, she quipped, "What? It's cryotherapy."

Courteney Cox, 60, shares her extreme anti-ageing methods

Cryotherapy, a treatment involving exposure to extremely low temperatures, is known for its various health benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved skin tone.

Courteney’s followers flooded her comments section with admiration, with one fan declaring, "You say that age proudly girl because 60 has NEVER looked better!"

© Instagram Courteney's anti-ageing routine has to be seen to be believed

Others chimed in with compliments, such as, "Omg BODY GOALS," and "You are my hero! Those pull ups though?!" Even fellow celebrities couldn't resist joining in. Law & Order actress Angie Harmon exclaimed, "WHAT?? WHO? WHHAAAAT??? KILLING IT GORGEOUS WOMAN!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" Meanwhile, musician Rob Thomas from Matchbox Twenty humorously commented, "I need one of those freezers!!"

Courteney’s fans were equally effusive, with messages like, "Court, you are 60 divided by two omg," and "Literally, aging gracefully!!" emphasizing her ageless appearance and inspiring approach to life.

© Instagram Courtney looks incredible at 60

On June 15, Courteney’s actual birthday, her Friends co-star and best friend Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. The Murder Mystery 2 actress posted a series of throwback photos and recent candid shots of the duo, along with a touching message celebrating Courteney’s unique qualities.

© Instagram Courteney works out at the gym

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!!" Jennifer began. She praised Courteney as "funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out," and highlighted her friend’s independence, caring nature, and unwavering loyalty.

Jennifer’s tribute also included some light-hearted anecdotes, revealing Courteney’s keen eye for detail and her endearing quirks. "She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away," Jennifer shared, adding, "She doesn't care what other people think!!"

© Instagram Courteney showcases how she stays young and fit

The post concluded with a heartfelt sentiment: "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!" The touching tribute resonated with fans, garnering over 1.9 million likes and thousands of comments celebrating their enduring friendship.