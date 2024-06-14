Coco Arquette, daughter of Friends actress Courteney Cox and Scream actor David Arquette, turned 20 on Thursday, and her parents took to Instagram to rave about their beloved child.

David posted a video reel to his Instagram filled with sweet pictures of his only daughter, set to the tune of ‘Voodoo Chile’ by Jimi Hendrix.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday Coco!!! I love you and can’t believe you’re 20 today! I hope you have the best birthday and celebrate your brilliance!!!!”

The reel included photos of Coco posing with her half-siblings, Charlie, eight, and Augustus, five, whom David shares with his wife, Entertainment Tonight reporter Christina McLarty.

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco poses with siblings on special day

The reel also included selfies of Coco with her aunt, Boyhood actress and Academy Award-winner Patricia Arquette. The pair are reportedly quite close, with Coco often giving her aunt fashion advice on the regular according to Us Weekly. Other images show Coco opening presents with her siblings and posing for a school photo.

Coco’s mother Courteney also posted a touching tribute to her daughter on Instagram, with the caption reading: “Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco. You never cease to make me laugh. I love you sooooo much co to the lo *heart emojis*”.

© Instagram Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette in a selfie shared on Mother's Day

The carousel post began with a selfie of Coco and Courteney smiling together at the beach, followed by a silly pic of Coco posing with cucumber slices on her face.

The following photos showed Coco as a young girl at the beach in a cute pink outfit, and a final goofy shot of her making a silly face with fake eyebrows, showcasing her sense of humor.

© Getty Images Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette in 2017

Well-wishers flooded Courteney’s comments; The 40-Year-Old Virgin actress Leslie Mann sent a slew of heart emojis, while her daughter and Euphoria star Maude Apatow wrote, “Happy birthday coco!!!!!”

Coco, who boasts none other than Jennifer Aniston as her godmother, was born in 2004 and named after the first two letters of her mother’s first and last names.

© Getty Johnny McDaid, Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette in 2015

Courteney and David met on the set of Scream in 1996, married in 1999, and enjoyed a happy marriage until they split in 2010. The separation was reportedly amicable, with the actress telling PEOPLE in 2012 that he’s her “favourite person in the world”.

“No matter what happens in our future, he’s my very best friend”, she continued.

© Getty Coco Arquette, David Arquette and Christina McLarty on January 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Courteney has been open about her struggle to conceive in the past. In an appearance on Busy Tonight in 2019, she shared that she had “a lot of miscarriages” before finally falling pregnant via IVF with Coco.

Despite the occasional clashes, Coco is close with both of her parents. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Coco told her mom, “I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights…but we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.” Coco was also by her side when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

David also shared how he was “really sad” that he couldn’t see his daughter for a time during the pandemic in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022. “But we’re going to make it up, she’s here now and I can’t wait to see her”, he added.