I’m a dermatologist and this is why you should still use retinol on your summer holiday

Packing for a summer holiday can be overwhelming, but as a consultant dermatologist, who has tried-and-tested many skincare products during her career, Dr Alexis Granite knows which products will keep her skin protected and glowing.

From superior sunscreens to lightweight makeup buys, Alexis’ recommendations will help you plan your packing and keep your skin radiant and healthy throughout your holiday too.

Pack lightweight skincare

“I tend to choose light products when I'm in the sun to prevent congestion and I avoid heavier oils for the face, including essential oils,” Alexis tells HELLO! And as she suffers with melasma, the hormone and sunlight driven pigmentation skin condition, Alexis’ sun protection is especially important. “I always reach for an SPF 45+, and one that contains iron oxide to help protect against visible blue light that can also exacerbate melasma. I tend to break out easily, so I prefer lightweight formulations such as serums and oil free lotions. Mesoestetic Mesoprotech Melan 130 Pigment Control and EltaMD UV Clear are two of my favourites.”

Dr. Alexis Granite keeps up with her retinol routine even on beach holidays

Keep up with your regular skin care regime

“I generally stick to my usual skincare regime when on holiday,” Alexis explains. “There is always a bit of confusion amongst my patients about the need to stop retinoids during the summer months or while on a beach holiday, but it is a myth that retinoids thin your skin. They do accelerate skin cell turnover, so the uppermost layer sheds more easily, but they also stimulate collagen production leading to thicker, healthier skin. So you can use a retinoid while on a sunny holiday, you just need to make sure to wear a high factor SPF to keep skin protected.”

Always pack a hat

“I love the beach, but I really try to stay in the shade when in a warm destination,” Alexis explains. “I'm also never without a hat, I love my Sweaty Betty Swiftie Pace Cap for long runs outside and my Maison Michel Charlotte bucket hat for lounging around.”

Don’t bother with aftersun

“The need for a dedicated aftersun is really a myth, you just need to gently cleanse your skin and moisturise your face and body after exposure to sunlight and the elements.”

© S_Photo Alexis says that a hat is a must-have when packing for protection for your summer holiday

Don’t forget hair needs protection too

“I colour my hair as I have lots of greys, and the colour can really shift with exposure to sun, salt and chlorine,” Alexis explains. “So I try to rinse my hair as soon as I can after exposure to salt or chlorinated water, and pre-soaking hair with clean water can also help prevent hair from soaking up the nasties.” Alexis always packs a purple shampoo as it helps to reduce brassiness caused by sun exposure and a hair mask to help condition, soften and add shine.

ALSO READ: What you need to pack for a holiday: 15 must-have items

Lighten up your makeup

“I keep my makeup light in hot and humid weather,” Alexis explains. “I really like Chantecaille Compact Makeup Foundation as it feels lightweight and doesn't pill or streak. Primers and setting sprays can also help keep makeup in place in hotter, more humid weather, and facial mists and blotting papers can come in handy to help refresh makeup as well.”

Take healing bodycare

“I am a dermatologist so a sunburn would be a real no no for me, but worst case if it happens, the best thing to do is to keep the skin as cool as possible with ice packs or cool compresses and emollients also help skin heal following sunburn." Alexis recommends body moisturisers like Joonbyrd SUNDAY SOFA Body Butter and CeraVe Moisturising Cream.