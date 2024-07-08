I’m a Beauty Editor living in Florida, and these are the face SPFs I’m wearing this summer

As a British born Beauty Editor with over 25 years experience in the industry, I am extremely aware of the importance of sun protection and its role in preventing skin cancer and premature aging. Alongside cleansing, wearing SPF daily is the most important step you can do in your skincare routine and now that I’m based in Florida, it has become even more important in my regime.

Living in the Sunshine State means navigating intense sun exposure year-round, and during the summer months, my face SPF needs to be sweat-proof and lightweight as the weather becomes extremely hot and humid. Finding the best ones for my face has been a challenge as they need to tick multiple boxes. Not only does it need to protect my skin from the harmful UV rays, but it also needs to fit into my daily routine and enhance my skincare routine too.

Thankfully, this year I have added so many brilliant new ones to my kit. I've curated a collection of SPFs that blend effectiveness with skincare benefits, ensuring that each day spent in the sun is not only safe but also brings out the best in my complexion too.

Here are 5 face SPFs that have earned a permanent place in my beauty regime this summer:

My choice for swimming

I try to swim daily during the summer, not necessarily for my fitness, as I also go to the gym, but ultimately to cool me down during the hot, humid days. And that is why I love wearing the new Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF60+ as it remains water resistant for up to 80 minutes and has the most beautiful texture.

Donna never goes swimming without this waterproof SPF by Shiseido

My on-the-go must-have

You need to protect your skin at all times and can’t afford to get caught out in Florida as the sun is so strong, so I like to carry Supergoop Glow Stick SPF50 in my handbag. I can apply it on-the-go, whether it's over makeup or on awkward areas that I may have forgotten about like the tips of my ears. It’s water and sweat resistant and it also doubles up as a face highlighter and gives your skin a gorgeous sheen.

The Supergoop Glow Stick even joins Donna on her trips to the Florida theme parks

My pigmentation pick

As I suffer from pigmentation that’s largely hormonal, I look for SPFs like Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 that contain niacinamide, the ingredient that helps fade any dark patches. This has a gorgeous lightweight texture that sits beautifully under makeup and it contains moisture-trapping hyaluronic acid. I also love its unique tip as it delivers just the right amount of product on your face.

Donna loves the pointed nozzle of the Tatcha sunscreen

The one I wear over makeup

The constant need of applying SPF during the day doesn’t sit well on those occasions when you’re wearing a face full of makeup. I love keeping Coola Classic Face Mist SPF50 in my car for times like these. It has a lovely non-greasy texture that is also really hydrating and it’s so lightweight there is no risk that your makeup will budge.

Donna keeps this Coola Face Mist in her car and loves that she can wear it over makeup

I love this one for the glow

My new outdoor lifestyle helps to give my skin an extra veil of luminosity, however there are days that it needs help and I want to give it a bit of a boost. On those days, I apply Naked Sundays Cabana Glow Mineral Glow Serum Drops SPF50 - Illuminating over my regular moisturiser. And if my skin looks particularly lacklustre, I will wear it over makeup too.

This Naked Sundays serum tints skin with a beautiful glow

My pro-aging staple

I’m 48, and as a child growing up in the 70s and 80s, when SPF was less of a necessity, a lot of my sun damage has already been done. No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF50 contains a peptide that helps to reverse that damage as well as prevent more happening in the future. It’s a great everyday SPF staple.