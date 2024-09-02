Six beauty products I stole from my mother this morning

One of my favourite things about a visit home to my parents' house is diving into my mother's beauty collection.

I used to take my own cleanser, moisturiser and makeup with me in my overnight bag, but I recently realised it's way more fun to spend the weekend trying out her products. It's a chance to try makeup, body care and skincare I wouldn't normally use, and broaden my beauty horizons.

In the name of research, these are all of my mother's beauty products I borrowed this weekend.

1/ 5 The glow-giving moisturiser: Botanics 'All Bright Glow Day Cream SPF 15', £5.99 On an unexpectedly sunny morning, I was pleased to find this had SPF built in. It also has vitamin C, for brightening and glow, and while a one-off use won't create long-lasting glow, this was a joy to use. It was beautifully silky, smoothed on nicely and sunk in fast. Plus it felt far more expensive than the budget-friendly pricetag. I asked Macleod senior what she likes about it, and she said it "smells and feels nice." A tick in both our books!

2/ 5 The hardworking haircare: Garnier 'Ultimate Blends Charcoal Shampoo', £2.75 and Conditioner, £2.75 Haircare is my favourite beauty category, so I was excited to see this in the upstairs bathroom, and Garnier's 'Ultimate Blends Rice Water Infusion & Starch Shampoo' in the shower downstairs – meaning I could try two new ranges over the weekend. I was expecting to prefer the Rice Water collection, because it's catered to long, dull hair, so I was imagining it breathing life into my damaged hair, but it didn't seem to do anything more than clean my hair. That said, my mother said it made her hair shiny, so maybe it just wasn't suited to me. The Charcoal Blends, however, I've now purchased myself. Designed to lock in smoothness as well as cleanse the scalp, this definitely lives up to the claims. My hair felt wash day clean two days after using it, as well as silky soft.

3/ 5 The natural deodorant: Proverb Deodorant, from £15 I actually gave this to my mother after I tried it and was seriously impressed by how well it performed even when I was working out. She's now been using Proverb's natural deodorant since January and hasn't looked back. She has the Mint & Eucalyptus scent and appreciates that it's refillable and has asked me to order her top-ups. As someone who prefers spray deodorant, I was worried this would take too long to dry, but I could comfortably get dressed five minutes after applying, and it kept me non-smelly on my 10KM cycle.

4/ 5 The luxury footcare: Margaret Dabbs 'Foot Hygiene Cream', £22 I can't remember a time when there wasn't a Margaret Dabbs product in the bathroom at home. Right now, it's the 'Foot Hygiene Cream', designed to be used overnight so you wake up with soft heels and smooth soles. Macleod senior notes that it's very rich, so she applies it, puts socks on and hotfoots it to bed to avoid leaving a mess on the carpets. I followed her advice and while I think I need more than one night to sort out my heel-ravaged feet, my soles were certainly soft in the morning.

5/ 5 The fragrance with a difference: Argentum 'Innocent', £228 If I had to guess, I'd say perfume is Macleod senior's favourite beauty category. She's been wearing Chanel No 5 since before I was born, but is happy to experiment, frequently wearing Lalique's scents (divine) and isn't afraid to try a niche fragrance brand either. Right now she's wearing Argentum's 'Innocent', and the intriguing thing about this scent is that it sprays out in a lightweight lotion formula. It's alcohol-free, which means it's not as drying as other fragrances, but also means you can only apply it directly to your skin, not on your clothes. As someone who likes to liberally mist their garments, Argentum's scents aren't for me, but this does feel decadent to use, and it has a subtle apple scent that I appreciate for autumn's harvest season.

I'll keep you posted on what treasures I find next time I visit home…