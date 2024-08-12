A beauty editor's secrets for clear skin, long-lasting manicures and more

Working in the beauty industry, you're treated to access to the greatest talents in the game. From celebrity makeup artists, to brand founders to geniuses from the hair world.

Over the years, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective has been lucky enough to mine these great minds for their expert intel, and now we're going to pass on the money-can't-buy advice from the best in the beauty world…

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: For perfectly curled lashes

"I have very straight eyelashes and while eyelash curlers have been part of my makeup kit forever, it wasn't until the lovely TV makeup artist, Bryony Blake, taught me how to properly use them that I noticed how much they can make a difference to my look.

"Bryony taught me what I like to call, 'the three-step eyelash clamping trick' which sounds scarier than it actually is. It involves using the lash curlers in three steps - once at the base of your lashes, once at the mid-lengths, and once at the tips. This gives your eyelashes a natural curved lift, not a 90-degree right-angled edge that just one clamp gives.

"Honesty, it's a game-changer when using eyelash curlers. Check out how I do it on my TikTok and try it next time you curl your lashes."

Ateh Jewel, Beauty Editor: For sexy, sultry eyes

"I've been given so much stellar advice, it's hard to pin down my best-ever tip. But when it comes to colour cosmetics, I remember Charlotte Tilbury telling me backstage at London Fashion Week that she loves to use a chocolate liner on the lower lash to mimic Brazilian supermodels, who naturally seem to have this chocolate line that makes their eyes look sexy and sultry.

"It changed my life and I use a mix of Mac’s 'Eye Kohl in Costa Riche' and Hildun Beauty 'Silk To Set Kajal Liner in Pecan and Chocolate' to create this look.

"The icon herself, Dame Pat McGrath, taught me backstage at Milan Fashion Week that where you place your blush tells a story; whether it's high on the cheek for 80s Grace Jones drama, on the apples of the cheek for an innocent look, placed lower almost as a contour to charge your cheeks or under the eye, it's all storytelling and a mood.

"Every time I apply my Ateh Jewel 'Beauty Blush of Dreams', £25, I ask myself which character I will be today."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: For flawless natural foundation

"I've been wearing foundation for a fair few years, but I only learnt this trick last month, proving we're always learning!

"I've been opting for lighter formulas recently including serum-based foundations and skin tints because, like most of us, I want a radiant base that looks like my actual skin.

"Last month at a launch event for a new foundation, I had the pleasure of watching Adeola Gboyega in action and I haven't applied my foundation the same way since.

"She recommended working the foundation into a fluffy brush before gently and lightly buffing it into the skin to prevent too much product coming off the bristles at once and it really does work wonders.

"Usually I'm heavy handed with my foundation but since trying this hack I've had much better results. It's easier to build coverage in the areas you need it and let your skin breathe in the areas you don't."

Sidra Imtiaz, beauty journalist: For clear skin on a budget

"Over the years I've received plenty of beauty advice from experts at the top of their game. From only using a microfiber towel for hair to always shampooing twice, these are tips that have stayed with me and I've passed on to my friends and family.

"The one tip that was a complete game changer for me came from expert clinical aesthetician and founder of skincare clinic Mortar & Milk, Pamela Marshall. I was lucky enough to see Pamela for one of her coveted facials last year, and before I left she told me about the incredible benefits of hypochlorous acid and gave me a bottle of 'Clinisoothe Skin Purifier' to try.

"Now making the rounds on TikTok, but used for years by those in the know, hypochlorous acid is an antibacterial spray that gets rid of germs but is gentle on the skin due to the fact that it's a chemical our skin produces naturally.

"Over the last year, this has helped my breakout-prone skin hugely, reducing the bacteria that leads to clogged pores and breakouts. I use it every night and sometimes even during the day, the way in which hand sanitiser is used.

"It can also be used on bacne, as well as to calm down inflammation from skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. There isn't a skin type that wouldn't benefit it and I've recommended it to everyone I know!

"I'm eternally grateful for the tip, because despite the concoction of ingredients I use every day, this is the one that has been the easiest to slot in."

Vanese Maddix, beauty journalist: For making your eyes stand out

"If I had to pick one tip that I've learnt, it would be the hack I picked up from makeup artist and IT Cosmetics brand ambassador Rose Gallagher - someone I'm fortunate enough to call a friend.

"One of my signature beauty looks is blue mascara and eyeliner. I remember discovering Addison Rae's beauty brand ITEM Beauty a few years ago and becoming hooked on the 'Boost Juice' mascara which happened to be blue. It's sadly been discontinued, but my love for blue mascara has only grown stronger.

"So you can imagine my delight when Rose shared an Instagram video last year on how to make brown eyes pop and referenced my blue makeup looks. "If you've got brown eyes, using blues and navies will really make them pop," she began, before name-checking little old me! "If you have a look at Vanese's profile, she always uses electric blues and they look beautiful on her. To make it slightly more structured I take a deeper blue just along the lash line and make a tiny wing."

"Despite my epic shoutout, Rose's tip to use a slightly deeper blue to make the look more structured has helped my own blue looks stand out even more - which I didn't think was possible.

"The contrast between the tones of blue works well and I've loved shopping around for different blue mascaras and eyeliners. Some of my favourites include YSL's 'Lash Clash Mascara in Blue' and Maybelline's 'Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Blue Mist'. As for eyeliner, Sephora Collection, Victoria Beckham Beauty and 19/99 Beauty do a variety of shades that truly complement all eye colours."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: For a longer-lasting manicure

"In another life, I worked for a trade magazine for the nail industry. In the nine months I was there, I not only learned a deep appreciation for the craft of nail technicians, I also picked up a few tricks along the way.

"While I got pretty good at painting my own nails with traditional polish while I was there (thin layers are key, never flood the cuticle), I never got the hang of DIY gel polish, even though I went on several training courses, so I always have my gel manicures done professionally.

"The one piece of advice I picked up from a nail pro that I follow to this day? Post manicure, always apply cuticle oil before you shower. It helps to stop water from getting in and makes my manicure last much longer.

"Another thing I learned is to always make sure your nail tech 'caps' the ends of your nails - i.e. goes back over the end of your nail with your chosen colour. This seals the mani - although I do struggle with this one, as I hate telling a professional how to do their job!"