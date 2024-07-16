The facials, massages and injectables beauty editors book on repeat

If you're wondering whether a specific facial will truly deliver the promised results, or if a massage will genuinely make a difference to a weary body, ask a beauty journalist if they've tried it.

As experts in the latest and greatest massages and facials, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective can be relied upon to tell you if a certain treatment is worth trying. Here, our team of beauty editors share the treatments they book in for time and time again...

The treatment I book on repeat

Ateh Jewel, Beauty Editor: Bamford's B Strong Ritual, £200

"It's been a wild year for me, getting divorced and launching my brand, Ateh Jewel Beauty, at the same time, and booking in for this ritual has helped soothe and nurture me. It feels deeply healing physically and spiritually.

"I'm a huge Bamford fan and love their bath and body products, so I was delighted to find that their Rosemary Body Oil is used during this massage to help relax and destress tired, achy muscles and a frazzled mind.

"The 90-minute treatment starts with a foot bath with the spa-scented Bamford Geranium Bath Salts, followed by a full-body deep tissue massage, before rounding off with kneading of the cranial pressure points.

"I love a deep massage - I have to want to silently scream for it to be firm enough or what’s the point? The Bamford therapists are all expertly trained as well as nurturing, which makes this treatment one I book over and over when I need some TLC and to switch off for a healing experience body, mind and Soul. I always feel grounded, healed and balanced afterwards."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: 111 Harley St.'s Glass Skin, POA

Melanie rates 111 Haley St.'s Glass Skin treament

"I first dabbled in injectables in 2022, trying out Profhilo, and I have to admit, I didn’t see a lot of difference. Fast-forward to this March (International Women’s Day, to be exact) and I was back in the doctor’s chair, this time being treated by Dr. Ivy of 111 Harley St., who explained that Profhilo (an injectable moisturiser, essentially) wouldn’t make much difference to my skin, as it’s better suited to mature skin.

"She recommended I try her 111 Glass Skinn treatment, which layers different types of injectables including skin boosters, Botox and dermal filler, with strategic placement, to achieve a smooth, radiant and luminous complexion, similar to that of glass skin. "The inspiration behind the treatment came from my many years of working in Asia, where the concept of glass skin first originated," Dr. Ivy told me.

"The Glass Skin treatment left my skin looking fresh and glowy, with microinjections all over my face making me look wide awake and dewy, and I've been back to see Dr. Ivy again since - I love how she makes my skin look, tailoring each appointment to the individual to ensure her clients always look the best version of themselves. My forehead is starting to look a little lined again, so it’s nearly time for me to book back in…"

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: Ishga Hebridean Sound Therapy, from £240

© Kate Lockett Kate loves Ishga's calming treatment

!It is not an exaggeration when I say that I tell anyone who will listen about this treatment. I haven’t stopped thinking about those blissful 90 minutes since that fateful day I first tried it.

"This treatment sees sound therapist and founder of sound wellness brand Swell, Brian D'Souza, collaborate with Scottish seaweed skincare brand Ishga and luxury hotel Coworth Park (yes, where Prince Harry stayed the night before his wedding) to offer the ultimate relaxation treatment.

"Ideal for busy minds, the mix of sound therapy, music composition and biophilia (contact with nature) alongside comforting Isgha hot oils and sweeping massage gives an all-encompassing sense of calm.

"The 90 minutes starts with a soothing seaweed foot bath, moving into a full body massage with warmed oil poured over my forehead, followed by a scalp and face massage that stimulates your pressure points.

"I felt my anxieties and never-ending to-do lists melt away as I tuned in to notes from the Scottish fiddle, flute, whistle and the faint sound of Gaelic singing and bagpipes. By layering these therapeutic sounds, without finding a pattern or rhythm, the technique confuses the brain until all spiralling thoughts relinquish and leave it in a state of serenity. I have never felt relaxation like it. Peace at last. Whilst the price tag is rather high, it truly is worth every penny. Which reminds me, I must play the lottery this week…"

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: FaceGym Signature Sculpt, £100

Donna Francis loves FaceGym

"Massage has been a big part of my skincare routine since I first experienced a FaceGym workout six years ago.

"I'd never experienced anything like it and I couldn’t believe how massage can completely lift your face and help your skin to glow. Facials for me meant being treated in a relaxed treatment room, with ambient background music playing in the background whilst my skin was gently cleansed, scrubbed, massaged and moisturised. But as soon as I walked into the FaceGym studio for the first time in London's Kings Cross, I knew I was in for something very different.

"FaceGym has a cool gym-like vibe, with chairs filling the space, so you experience your facial amongst other customers. But don't let that put you off, the experience is so intense (in a good way) you don't even notice those around you.

"The 'trainer' uses rigorous massage techniques that make your face 'rumba' but it still feels relaxing. High-pressure massage moves are mixed with electrical stimulation using a radio frequency device that makes the muscles in your nerves twitch.

"The instant results are nothing short of amazing. My skin looked lifted, more glowing and felt super hydrated. Check out my before and after above! The lifting effects do wear off after a few days, which is why I'd love to have a FaceGym workout every week to keep my skin at its fittest."

Vanese Maddix, Beauty Journalist: Glow-giving facials

Vanese Maddix loves facials

"As a freelance beauty journalist, I've been lucky enough to try a huge range of beauty treatments from massages to brow lamination. However, of all the beauty treatments I've tried, there's one I can’t seem to get enough of - facials.

"I'm not only hooked because of how good my skin looks after. Facials are also beneficial because you get to know your skin better each time, thanks to an in-depth chat with your facialist about your current routine and specific areas you want them to work on.

"I also find the time to be super relaxing and I enjoy knowing that my skin is getting the TLC it deserves! (I may or may not be known to fall asleep during a facial). I particularly enjoy the extraction element of facials, which helps to combat congested skin in areas such as my chin and the crease of my nose which I often neglect.

"So, which facials do I book on repeat? First off, the HydraFacial, I love that it's non-invasive and leaves my skin looking its glowiest self right away. The treatment usually ends with an LED light mask to help tackle any redness and inflammation and support collagen production. Whilst I don't have an LED light mask at home, having it professionally used on my skin helps me figure out whether it would be a worthy investment - I'll report back.

"I recently experienced the supercharged Hydrafacial and Dr. Dennis Gross Phyto-Retinol Booster at the Natali Kelly Clinic, which combines a blend of retinol, bakuchiol, ferulic acid and rambutan to help increase hydration and improve radiance. I rated it highly.

"Anther notable facial is Omorovicza's Queen Facial Treatment at the brand's Mayfair Institute flagship store, which feels like such a luxury from the moment you step in. I recommend The Queen Skin Therapy Session to anyone with dry skin as it leaves your complexion glowing and combines Hungarian facial massage to help stimulate cell renewal and lift and firm the skin."

Sidra Imtiaz, Beauty Journalist: Sarah Chapman Facials, from £350

Sidra loves Sarah Chapman facials

"I've always been a DIY-girl when it comes to facials. My skin is prone to pigmentation and breakouts. which has made me cautious about booking in for professional facial, wary that if they used heavily scented products or excessive oil my skin might feel clogged.

"However, after booking in for several facials at Sarah Chapman London, I'm a convert.

"Sarah Chapman is a name that often comes up in the industry when someone asks for facial recommendations (even Victoria Beckham is a fan), so I was keen to try it for myself. I've now booked in for both their Iconic Facial and the Deep Glow + Meso Facial and can confirm, the treatments have given me the post-facial results I didn’t think possible for someone with my skin tone and type.

"The facials at Sarah Chapman are designed for efficacy - the 60 minutes are jampacked with an array of targeted treatments varying from facial massage, microneedling, mesotherapy, LED, active ingredient application and more. This isn't a relaxing face mask and pamper, this is bringing your skin to the very best it can be and giving you results that truly last.

"Whilst the price point is steep, it's the clinic I'd go back to over and over if I had it my way and it's reputation as the best is truly well deserved."

