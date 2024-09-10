The best beauty decision I ever made cost 75p

We all make decisions that cause us to think, “Why didn’t I do this sooner?”, whether we're quitting a toxic job, embarking on a new hobby, or reaching out to an old friend.

Beauty decisions often crop up on this list, too. Think switching to a new hair colour or finally adding hyaluronic acid to your routine.

Here, HELLO!’s Beauty Collective shares the beauty decisions they wish they’d made sooner, from big life changes to tiny routine edits.

Sidra's budget buy infinitely improved her beauty routine

Sidra Imtiaz, beauty journalist: A 75p skincare change

"I've made plenty of edits to my beauty routine over the years, but there are few that stand out as truly great decisions.

"SPF every day from the age of 20 is something I'm sure my skin will continue to thank me for as I get older. As is only using microfibre towels on my hair to prevent breakage and speed up drying.

"But if I were to narrow it down, there are two easy switches I'm so thankful I made. Firstly, for daily cleansing, I always use two clean reusable cotton pads; one for my first cleanse and one for my second.

"Reusing a flannel can harbour and spread bacteria, meaning your double-cleansing efforts can be wasted. My go-to is the Medik8 Reusable Bamboo Cotton Pads, which I pop in the laundry weekly - minimal effort and your skin will be far happier. They're £12 for 16, making them just 75p each!

"For my pigmentation and breakout-prone brown skin, incorporating a vitamin C in my routine has been a game changer, and I'd recommend it to everyone, but particularly those with deeper skin tones like mine. I've used many over the years and my favourites have to be Dermalogica's Biolumin-C Serum and iS Clinical's Super Serum."

Glynis Barber, HELLO! Wellness columnist: Microblading

Glynis's brows keep her looking fresh

"The day I got semi-permanent makeup on my over-plucked eyebrows changed my life.

"After butchering my eyebrows in my teens, the hair never grew back. I was stuck with thin and unflattering brows for decades. They became the bane of my life and I spent huge amounts of time painstakingly filling them in, stroke by stroke. But then, one happy day, I discovered eyebrow tattooing, also known as semi-permanent makeup, and have never looked back.

"This technique implants colour into the skin using a digital needle and it's the perfect solution for anyone who has no hair growth due to illness or over-plucking.

"It looks incredibly natural and you wake up with your eyebrows ready to go. This was truly life-changing for me as I saved so much time. Another advantage is that the brown technician creates a great shape that suits your face and can take years off it. I was thrilled to have a well-shaped brow for the first time since my teens."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! wellness editor: Laser hair removal

Melanie wishes she'd had laser hair removal sooner

"Pre-pandemic I went for a laser hair removal patch test and left the clinic convinced it was not for me. The laser felt like elastic bands pinging my skin, and the smell of burning hair was horrible.

"Fast-forward to 2024, I decided it was time to try again with laser, and I am so glad I did. This time, I went to the Pulse Laser Clinic in central London, where the treatment is performed using the new Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition.

"The device has an ice head, which cools the area as it zaps the hair follicles, meaning I didn't feel a thing during my session. As it glided over my skin I felt no pain whatsoever, I was amazed!

"I've had one session out of six so far, but already the majority of hairs in the treated area have fallen out, and the ones that have grown back are so soft, they’re almost invisible. The laser is treating ingrown hair scars too, making the whole area brighter. I only wish I'd gone for it sooner."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! junior beauty writer: Getting a curly cut

© Lydia Mormen Getting a curly cut changed Lydia's hair for the better

"Despite having naturally curly hair, I've always had my hair cut at the hairdressers when it was straight. It wasn't until earlier this year that decided to start prioritising my curls and went to the wonderful Charlotte Mensah salon in Notting Hill for a big chop.

"Since having a cut that flatters my curl pattern, my hair has felt much healthier and my curls are more defined. It was such a joy to go to a salon that embraced my curls and knew how to look after them. I can't see myself going back to a salon that doesn’t specialise in cutting curly hair.

"Not all stylists feel confident styling and cutting curls and coils, so I'm making a conscious effort to find places that embrace different hair textures and make everyone feel looked after."

Vanese Maddix, beauty journalist: Supporting my mental health

Vanese has tried various ways to manage her mental health

"The best beauty decision I ever made was creating a skincare routine to help tackle my depression, anxiety and panic disorder.

"It's been over four years since I first did this, and I continue to stick to my routine which helps massively. Whilst my mental health is in a much better place than it was all those years ago, continuing my routine gives me some much-needed structure to my day and something to look forward to morning and night.

"I love picking which products to use as part of my routine and recently I've fallen in love with adding and applying a lash and brow serum into my routine. Whilst results aren’t instant, the act of applying my serums every evening and watching the growth come through over time is so rewarding.”

Donna Francis, HELLO! beauty expert: Appreciating your own beauty

Donna realised that beauty comes from within

"I know it sounds corny, but true beauty really does come from within, when you feel comfortable in your own skin.

"I have worked with many stunning women and models during my career, but if they are fake, pretentious or inauthentic, they lose their beauty completely.

"That's not to say that 'being yourself' comes easily - there are lots of inner voice conversations to be had, especially if you are walking into a room filled with strangers. But remember, even the most 'cookie-cutter perfect woman' comes with insecurities - it's the way you carry yourself, speak to yourself and others that helps you exude authentic beauty.

"Focus on what you like about yourself, not what you don't. Flaunt your flaws. Own your unique-ness. Be brave with your individuality and show it off. You will love yourself more, inside and out, I promise."

Ateh Jewel, beauty editor: Semi-permanent brows

Ateh agrees with Glynis and her love of brows

"Just like Glynis, I love brows. Brows can transform your face. They are the bras of the face - they give structure and hold everything up.

"It was when one of my twin daughters asked me last year, after I had cleansed my face and taken off my brown pencil, "Mum happened to your eyebrows?” I answered, "The 90s, babe".

"The 90s was an amazing beauty decade but overplucking meant my brows were a casualty.

"When the Queen of microblading Suman herself offered to do my brows I couldn't say no and it was one of the best beauty and life decisions I have ever made. The procedure was painless as my brows were numbed with cream and a featherlight blade was used to make little incisions, seeing dye placed and then wiped away.

"Aftercare was fuss-free, too. You can't get your brows wet for a week afterward, instead just dab them with distilled water. There's no real down time and you look healthy, vibrant, fabulous and super polished at all times! I'm obsessed!"