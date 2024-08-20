7 best eyelash serums for growth & volume that actually work - including some celebrity faves

The HELLO! Shopping team covers a whole host of age ranges - and there's one beauty product, though, that we all seem to have our eyes on: eyelash serums.

It's no wonder - long, voluminous eyelashes are a trend that never goes out of style. Mascara, eyelash curlers, false lashes and extensions are all used for the aspiring fluttery look, but lash serums have also been stepping to the forefront for effective results.

TikTok influencers and the season's "clean girl" aesthetic also has a lot to do with it, with everyone wanting eyes that "pop" even when wearing very little makeup.



Not to mention the fact that elder Millennials are now in their 40s, when you discover that hormone-related thinning hair issues also include eyelashes (and eyebrows, too). And an eyelash serum is a relatively simple way to start recovering their thicker, fuller lashes.



There are tons of eyelash serums on the market, so how can you tell which ones actually work? We've taken a look at the top-rated serums for achieving growth and volume without the need for falsies - and have rounded up the best ones that are available to buy now with some expert guidance too,

Do eyelash growing serums actually work?

While serums will have various levels of effect on individuals, many lash serums have been tested over months to ensure the best results to improve growth and volume. Some of the top serums are infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen and vitamins - targeting lashes from the root to nourish and strengthen the hair for visible improvements.

We asked beauty expert Kate, the founder of Rumi Cosmetiques – who has seen "wonderful, real results" with her own Rumi LashCare+ Serum – if lash serums are actually effective in general. "Yes, they absolutely are! I understand the skepticism—there are so many products out there."



But you won't see immediate thick full lashes, no matter what lash serum you choose. "I know waiting for results can feel like forever, but I promise it’s worth it!" she says. "You’ll typically start seeing your lashes look longer and fuller in about four to six weeks. However, the magic truly happens with continued use over 12 weeks. Your patience will pay off, and you’ll love the transformation."

Which eyelash serums have celebrity fans?

We always keep an eye out (no pun intended) for celebrity beauty go-tos, and it turns out the stars are also fans of lash serums. Meghan Markle once revealed her love of Revitalash, and Brooke Shields has used GrandeLash on her eyelashes AND her iconic brows.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had her own TikTok Made Me Buy It Moment, telling Allure, "I saw this TikTok of this girl who uses this eyelash serum, and I ordered it, and my eyelashes started growing like crazy." The serum: RapidLash, which the 26-year-old actor said she used "every day".



The down side of eyelash serums



There can be negative side effects of lash serum, including irritation or swelling, darkening of the eyelid or allergic reactions - so if you experience any of these effects cease using immediately and consult a doctor if necessary.

If you’re concerned about over-the-counter lash serums contain Prostaglandin, an excellent ingredient for hair growth results but one that may cause irritation and other unwanted effects, you can also look for peptide-based or natural serums that don’t contain the much-talked about ingredient, like The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash & Brow Serum, NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Serum or plant-powered GRO Lash Serum by Nicole Kidman favourite Vegamour.

How to apply eyelash serum

Before applying eyelash serum – read the instructions to find out if the serum is to be applied in the morning, at night or both - ensure your eyes are free from any makeup or contact lenses. Once your eyes are prepped, use the applicator to apply the serum to the upper lash line, making your way inwards from the outer corner. Allow the serum to sit before applying any other product to your eyes. For the best results, repeat the process once or twice daily according to product instructions.

Rumi Cosmetiques expert Kate highlighted the benefits of using the serum at night: "The best results come when you make the serum a part of your nightly routine. After cleansing your face and ensuring your lashes are dry, take the applicator and gently sweep it along the base of your upper lash line, as if you’re applying liquid eyeliner. It’s quick and easy, and the serum absorbs fast, so you can move on with your skincare routine. Consistency is the secret—doing this every evening will help you see the best results."

How we chose the best eyelash serums

Personal experience: If an eyelash serum is tried and tested by us - and we can strongly recommend - it found a place on our list.

If we haven't been able to try a particular lash serum ourselves, we've scoured not just TikTok for viral picks but also scores of verified ratings, taking into consideration shoppers' pros and cons. Price point: Lash serums can be VERY expensive and we know not everyone wants to make a big investment. Our edit includes the pricey heavy-hitters but also the budget-friendly choices that will give you results, too.



Best eyelash serums, according to us



Visual signs of eyelash ageing and stress – dry, brittle, lifeless lashes Ingredients include: Peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extracts. Does not contain prostaglandin.

Editor's Note: “I’ve used Revitalash on and off over the years, and always rely on it when my lashes look a little thinner than normal. With consistent use, it does really work - I notice I get complimented on my eyelashes when I’ve been using it! It doesn’t irritate my eyes, and is a quick easy product to pop on before bed." - Carla Challis, HELLO! Commerce Partnerships Editor

The Ordinary Multi-peptide Lash and Brow Serum Why it's on our radar: It's The Ordinary's less-is-more philosophy in a lash serum

It's The Ordinary's less-is-more philosophy in a lash serum Aims to help: Nourish, protect and enhance lashes for a thicker, healthier appearance

Nourish, protect and enhance lashes for a thicker, healthier appearance Ingredients include: 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes and natural extracts, including Camellia sinensis leaf extract and caffeine.Does not contain prostaglandin. Editor's Note: "You may have noticed that the HELLO! Shopping team are fans of The Ordinary's simple and affordable formulas, so the clean beauty brand's multi-peptide lash and brow serum, which has been raking in positive reviews, had to make our list. The serum is more affordable than many of the other popular serums on the market - and is vegan, cruelty-free and alcohol-free. Promising to nourish and protect lashes and brows while enhancing the density in just four weeks, you'll want to try this one out."







Estée Lauder Turbo Lash Night Revitalizing Serum Lash + Brow Why it's on our radar: It's an overnight formula for both lashes and brows

It's an overnight formula for both lashes and brows Aims to help: strengthen and condition lashes and brows

strengthen and condition lashes and brows Star ingredients: 16 amino acids, rice protein, panthenol and hyaluronic acid Editor's Note: "I am quite blessed as I have quite long lashes, but over the years I'm noticing that the fullness has gone. My lashes might be long, but they're not thick and I can no longer get away without wearing mascara. To combat this issue, I thought I'd try the Estée Lauder Turbo Lash Night Revitalizing Lash and Brow Serum. Why? Because I liked that it catered for both lashes and brows (brows, well, I'm seriously lacking in that department). It's formulated with a thickening complex featuring 16 amino acids. I love that the serum conditions the individual fibres for a fuller appearance and the rice protein enriches the formula to encourage the look of volume and shine - that's the result I wanted to see! And because Estee Lauder is a brand I shop from often, and I trust, I felt like it was the best decision. For the science bit, the product contains a mix of panthenol and hyaluronic acid which nourishes the hair while visibly plumping with moisture. "I'm still on my journey, and I need to be a bit more consistent with application but so far, I'm definitely seeing results in both my lashes and my brows." - Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce



Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Why it's on our radar: It's easy to use, ophthalmologist-tested, clear and non-sticky - and it's Brooke Shields approved!

It's easy to use, ophthalmologist-tested, clear and non-sticky - and it's Brooke Shields approved! Aims to: enhance the appearance of eyelashes while conditioning and hydrating

enhance the appearance of eyelashes while conditioning and hydrating Key ingredients: Isopropyl Cloprostenate; peptide-rich Radish Root Ferment; Hyaluronic Acid Editor's Note: "I'm currently using the TikTok famous serum, which works to improve the appearance of short and brittle lashes, promising improvement to the length and volume within 6-8 weeks. "The key is to not double dip - just remove the brush and sweep the serum on to the roots of your lashes - the skin at the base of your both of your eyelids. A little goes a long way! Let it dry for a couple of minutes then you can apply mascara as usual. "And Brooke Shields uses it on her eyebrows, too, so I decided to try her hack, sweeping a little bit onto my perimenopausal thinning brows. In just about 10 days I stopped depending on my brow filler pencil. Amazing." - Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor





RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum Why it's on our radar: It's paraben-free and fragrance-free (and Sydney Sweeney approved) - suitable for sensitive eyes.

It's paraben-free and fragrance-free (and Sydney Sweeney approved) - suitable for sensitive eyes. Aims to help: give the appearance of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes

give the appearance of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes Key ingredients: Hexatein 1 Complex: Six ingredients including Polypeptides, Biotin, Panthenol, Amino Acids, Soybean Oil, and Pumpkin Seed Extract Editor's Note: "Amazon sold over 3,000 tubes of RapidLash last month - could it be because it has the stamp of approval from Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney? The star has said she uses it every day, and you should too if you want the appearance of longer, thicker, and fuller lashes by this time next month."







Uklash Eyelash Serum Why it's on our radar : It's one of the top-rated eyelash serums in the world.

: It's one of the top-rated eyelash serums in the world. Aims to help: Give you visibly longer lashes in a shorter period of time



Give you visibly longer lashes in a shorter period of time Star ingredients: Vitamin B5 (Panthenol), Green Tea extract, and Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, an amino acid peptide Editor's Note: "If you want your lashes to appear fuller and longer, try Uklash's enhancing Eyelash Serum. This nourishing formula is fortified with natural vitamins, extracts and peptides - targetting brittle, short and sparse lashes to make them appear more voluminous in only 25 days."



