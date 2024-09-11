Simone Biles debuts stunning new transformation — what will Jonathan Owens think?

Simone Biles debuted a daring new look as she starts off her Gold Over America Tour — and she looks utterly stunning.

The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to reveal that she'd got a brand new hairstyle ahead of the big tour, as her usually long, dark hair now has subtle golden blonde highlights streaked through it. She smiled brightly to show how happy she was with her new look, as she captioned the selfie: "I did a thing."

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone debuted gold highlights in her hair

The bold new look certainly added a contrast to her wavy dark hair, which she typically wears up in a bun while performing. Clearly proud of the golden look - worthy of a gold medalist - she tagged her hairstylist Jazmine Johnson in the post, who reposted the image with the caption: "Yes ma'am!! A thing was done!!!"

Clearly proud of the look, she shared another selfie of herself with the blonde highlights on show as she showed off her goat necklace, captioning the photo: "can't go on tour w/o my GOAT necklace," in reference to her being named the greatest of all time.

WATCH: Simone Biles: the gymnastics icon with eyes on Olympic glory

Simone's transformation comes as she is currently spending some time apart from her husband Jonathan Owens, who has traveled to Chicago where he is playing for the Chicago Bears. His team played the Tennessee Titans on September 8, winning a triumphant victory in their first match of the season.

© Todd Rosenberg Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears smiles during warm-up prior to an an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

No doubt, Jonathan is loving his wife's new look, as he is one of her biggest fans in her impressive career.

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone's husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles celebrate as the Team United States wins the gold medals during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Taking time off from pre-season training to watch her at the Olympics, he was by her parents' side throughout the finals, wearing a shirt with her face and name emblazoned all over.

Gushing about his wife after her triumph at the Paris games, Jonathan said: "When she did come back, she accomplished everything that she set her mind to."

"Just being able to witness every day the training you go through, obviously the first day when she had the injury a little bit to her calf, and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate. It's just amazing to watch, man," he added in a press conference ahead of the NFL season.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone and Jonathan looking loved up

"My wife's a warrior," he said. "That's the one thing I tell people, just because I equate it to how we are in football. You know, you'll limp around and it'll hurt a little before, and then as soon as you go, it's like you forget about it."

"The way she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything. You can't hide your excitement when you're out there, man." he said about watching her, expressing "how much I love her and just how I'm proud for her."

He added off her achievements: "I know how much work she put in to get to that point. How many people in the world can say they have a gold medal?"