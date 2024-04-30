Rose Ayling-Ellis looks so different following incredible transformation - see photo

Rose Ayling-Ellis won the hearts of the nation following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, and she's continued to make waves during her award-winning time on the show.

And during this time, Rose has been turning heads with her incredible outfits and some scene-stealing transformations, and her latest look might be one of her best. While Rose has suited her sandy-blonde locks for the past few years, on Tuesday the former EastEnders star revealed she'd ditched them in favour of a bright blonde look.

© Instagram Rose suits her new style

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old actress showcased her new look while still at the salon, thanking her hairdresser, Ricky, for the makeover. The stylist ran his hands through Rose's hair, showing it off in its full glory, before chuckling after her comment.

Rose often relies on Ricky for her hair and last November, she shared a glimpse inside another session where she cut off her long locks to go for a shorter fringe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis displays glamorous transformation ahead of TV return

The star shared a small clip from her time in the chair as she underwent the glam transformation, and even Ricky joked around drying his own hair and making Rose giggle.

2024 has been a big year for Rose, as not only does the actress have two TV projects on the way: Code of Silence and Tuva, but she has also became an auntie for the first time, with the actress sharing the joyous news over the Easter holidays.

© Instagram Rose is known for her glamorous appearances

The star shared a sweet snap of her newborn nephew rocking a colourful babygrow. Her post was met with a flurry of congratulations, including from her former dance partner and close friend Giovanni Pernice, who commented with a string of heart emojis.

Rose's sister-in-law also expressed her joy at the special family relationship, writing: "Little man loves his auntie Rose."

© BBC Rose won hearts on Strictly

The star rocketed to fame after winning Strictly Come Dancing, and she's been open about how competing had changed her life. "My life went crazy after Strictly," she told The Times. "I'm a very confident person but before the show I was always trying to reach for something.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sparks comments about Rose Ayling-Ellis as he poses question to fans

MORE: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice's sweet tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis amid fan reunion hopes

"Now I suddenly have choices. It's scary but ultimately I have to go back to what's right for me: I'm not just a campaigner for deaf people, I'm an actress. I love acting and I love to challenge myself to do something I find difficult."