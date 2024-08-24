Dianne Buswell is unrecognisable after surprising hair transformation no one saw coming

Aside from her incredible dance moves and infectiously joyous personality, Strictly star Dianne Buswell is known for her iconic red locks.

But on Friday, the Australian dancer, 35, revealed an unexpected transformation that left fans floored. Dianne was seen posing with her fellow pros Nancy Xu and Michelle Tsiakkas where she looked almost unrecognisable with dark brunette locks - a wig courtesy of her hair stylist Charlie Wilkinson.

© Instagram Dianne unveiled dark hair alongside Nancy and Michelle

The fan favourite posed in a slinky black bodysuit with a stretchy mini skirt and knee-high brown leather boots in a mirror selfie with Nancy and Michelle who also wore all-black sporty ensembles.

"I joined the brunette club for a few hours! With my brunette sisters @nancy_xuxi @michelle_tsiak," the ballroom star penned.

© Instagram Dianne's hair is naturally dark

The dancer, who lives with her vlogger boyfriend and former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg, has undergone countless hair transformations over the years. The BBC star, who is a trained hairdresser, has previously rocked pink money pieces to offset the red lengths, as well as a tangerine orange vibe.

© Instagram Dianne rocked orange hair

In 2018 when Dianne competed with Brighton-based Joe, her partner got in on the red-haired action, dying his mousy hair as a celebration of their place in the final.

© BBC Joe dyed his hair red in 2018

The YouTube star unveiled the transformation on It Takes Two with then-host Zoe Ball. When asked if he was keen on his new do, Dianne's partner said: "It’s alright. I can’t say anything bad because obviously Dianne wouldn’t like that."

© Instagram Dianne once had pink strands through her red hair

In an interview with The Irish Times, the Aussie beauty revealed the motivation behind such an eye-catching hair colour.

© Instagram Dianne has dark roots

"I always liked an undertone of red [in my hair], but when I went bright red for a dance show, something clicked," the Latin dancer said. "I felt different – more fiery, more passionate. It changed the way I danced."

© Getty Dianne's red hair was darker in 2017

She says that switching up her look has been a habit since childhood. "I started dyeing my hair when I was quite young," Dianne recalled. "I actually remember for Easter most years, my mum would ask which Easter egg I wanted and I just really wanted hair colour, so mum would buy me a box hair colour instead of an Easter egg."

When Dianne first joined the Strictly roster in 2017, she rocked Cherry Cola-toned locks. She has since opted for a vibrant pillar box red shade.

© Getty Dianne rocked a fringe in 2018

More recently, however, the ex-Burn the Floor star has incorporated her deep brunette roots into her hair colour, opting for a seamless blend as the colour goes into the lengths.

© Instagram Dianne went on as Barbie last season

Part of the joy of the Strictly glam team, however, is being able to try new looks - including delving into the show's collection of wigs. The highlight of the collection was a platinum blonde Barbie wig from last season which was poles apart from her own crimson hue.