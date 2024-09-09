Simone Biles poses in stunning little black dress while looking back on time with husband Jonathan Owen

Simone Biles is making the best of whatever time she has with her husband Jonathan Owens, before each of them spend more time apart for their own commitments.

Simone, 27, will soon be embarking on the Gold Over America tour with several other gymnasts, a nationwide tour that highlights their gymnastics prowess for a gaggle of fans.

Jonathan, 29, meanwhile, is kicking off NFL season with the Chicago Bears as a safety, playing his first game of the season against the Tennessee Titans and scoring the Bears' first touchdown of the season.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Simone Biles reunites with her husband Jonathan Owens

Over the weekend, Simone took to her Instagram page to share several highlights from the past few days, many of which also included her husband, amorously cuddling up to her and kissing her.

In the first photo, she posed for a snap wearing a simple little black dress with a ruffled skirt, paired with her G.O.A.T. necklace, for a night out on the town, and followed up with snaps from girls' night.

She also included a photo of herself and Jonathan on the sidelines of a football match, plus images from her own recent trip to the US Open last week in New York City.

"Incase you missed it," she simply captioned the snaps, receiving compliments from fans like: "AND cleared it with every look too hunny," plus: "Love the little glimpses into your life," as well as: "I wanna hang with Simone and Jonathan one night and just vibe."

MORE: Simone Biles looks so glamorous in tiered dress amid time apart from husband Jonathan Owens

Meanwhile, Simone will join fellow Golden Girls Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera for the Gold Over America tour. It is set to start on September 16 in Oceanside, California and finish on November 3.

© Instagram Simone shared photographs from a girls' night out with friends

As the reigning G.O.A.T. of gymnastics, per many of her ardent fans worldwide, Simone has become one of the nation's most recognizable athletes, and commented on the matter during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently.

MORE: Simone Biles shows off family with husband Jonathan Owens in PDA-filled outing

"I think it's funny to play off, obviously all of my fans and people have embraced, loved and supported me throughout my journey," she said on the late night show about being dubbed the G.O.A.T.

© Instagram She included selfies of herself with her husband Jonathan as well

"But also the haters, because there's always the comments like, 'Stop calling her the G.O.A.T. She's not the G.O.A.T.' So it's like it makes people happy and then it just pisses people off."

MORE: Simone Biles gets emotional as her parents share an adorable dance: '47 years strong'

She did add, though, that she hoped the work she put into her craft and her legacy as a gymnast spoke for themselves, and it wasn't all just about the broken records and medals won (although she does have 11 Olympic medals to show off).

© Instagram "Incase you missed it," she simply captioned her latest post

"I mean, I feel like throughout gymnastics as long as I'm inspiring the next generation and having fun and just making sure that it's not all about winning but still putting a good foot forward even when it doesn't go your way, I think that's what I would want it to be."