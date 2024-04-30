Leni Klum teases drastic new transformation days before turning 20

Leni Klum is turning 20 this week, and she seems to be entering this new age with a drastic new haircut, as she teased fans in a new photo.

The 19-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum shared a clip of her hair being cut into a french bob, chin-length and wispy with a fringe. The second picture again showed off only half her face as she showed the finishing touches on the cropped look.

© @leniklum Leni cuts her hair short for Dior

While usually the model opts for long, wavy hair, it seems she's joined the trend of stars cutting their hair short. Leni joins the likes of Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber in their love of a chic bob - a timeless look that's seen a particular resurgence in the last couple of years.

As she tagged Dior Beauty in the look, Leni hinted that more was to come from her collaboration with the luxury brand. As well as her new short look, Leni has also tested a number of new appearance changes for the brand, as earlier in April she opted for bushy, laminated brows while holding a bottle of Miss Dior.

© Getty Leni and Heidi Klum

Leni has certainly followed in her mom's footsteps, as she started modelling aged 16. But it wasn't an easy route into the industry, as Heidi had her reservations about letting the teenager model.

"She's old enough now", Heidi confirmed to People in 2020. "I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now. She's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

© Getty Images Leni Klum added a bold red lip to match her satin maxi skirt

Leni is one of Heidi's four children with ex-husband, Seal. The former couple also share Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

Seal has also spoken about Leni's modeling career, stating that while he's "so proud of everything that Leni has done", he's "more proud of everything that she is".

He explained: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people’s feelings."

"So I’m kind of more impressed with everything that she is."