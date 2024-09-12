Kate Middleton is rumoured to use this £750 anti-ageing face cream - and it's on sale for £75

The Princess of Wales is no doubt one of our favourite beauty muses, thanks to her enviable glossy hair and royally radiant complexion.

Fans of the royal will know that uncovering her beauty secrets is no easy feat, as the Princess keeps her favourite beauty brands under tight wraps and over the years has only been spotted re-applying makeup during a few public outings.

However, one product that Princess Kate is rumoured to be a fan of, is Rodial’s Bee Venom Placenta 24-Carat Gold Ultimate Crème. Fans have long speculated that this moisturiser, which normally retails for £750, is one of Kate’s much-loved skincare saviours.

Currently on sale for £75 (a whopping saving of 87%), the moisturiser contains a youth-boosting formula to help smooth and brighten the appearance of the skin and tackle the visible signs of ageing.

A powerful concoction of ingredients, including an unusual mix of bee venom, vitamin C, and placenta protein, the formula also contains nano peptides encased in 24-carat gold to promote a refreshed, renewed complexion and increased cell rejuvenation.

Ingredient benefits:

Bee venom: This helps to control muscle contractions with the aim of reducing expression lines and increasing blood circulation.

This helps to control muscle contractions with the aim of reducing expression lines and increasing blood circulation. Placenta protein: This contains a powerful concentration of amino acids, and vitamin B & E.

This contains a powerful concentration of amino acids, and vitamin B & E. Golden collagenine: A peptide bound by 24-carat gold which helps to reduce wrinkle depth.

A peptide bound by 24-carat gold which helps to reduce wrinkle depth. Vitamin C: This ingredient helps to prevent and correct sun damage, whilst improving skin tone.

The product has plenty of five star reviews online, with one person stating: “despite trying a range of expensive creams, this is the one that I come back to, due to its ability to refine the skin's glow from within. I look visibly younger, [it’s] a fabulous product that's worth every penny!”

Another wrote, “I was sceptical at first because of the price, however buying the product was the best investment I ever made! I saw the first results in just a few days.”

In particular, the moisturiser is a big hit with middle-aged women, with one user recommending it to “everyone who is in their late 40s/50s, who wants to keep their skin looking fresh and young!”.