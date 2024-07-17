Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham both swear by the same affordable face cream - and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

Hailey Bieber might be rocking that pregnancy glow right now, but she's always had super radiant skin, even pioneering last year's 'glazed donut' trend.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking she exclusively uses skincare from her own beauty brand Rhode, the supermodel previously revealed how to get her signature look on TikTok, and one of the already affordable products has just dropped in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Hailey shared her pre-makeup skincare routine on TikTok

Weleda's Skin Food is usually £12, but currently has 28% off, taking it down to just £8.74. Or in the US, you can shop it with 26% off for $9.22. Sharing her morning skincare routine, Hailey said she uses it as the final step before applying makeup.

"The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin," she told her followers, adding that the way she achieves it is by layering the right products - one of which is the cult drugstore moisturiser.

Weleda Skin Food

A blend of gentle viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils, it’s intended for super dry skin, hence the mega glow it creates, so Hailey says she uses just a small amount. "I like to get a richer, heavier cream and just put that in some spots where I feel like I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me."

It's not just Hailey singing its praises. Even Victoria Beckham is a fan, writing on Instagram: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

We've tried the famed Skin Food too, and it's definitely popular here at HELLO! "I've been using Weleda Skin Food for years," says Commerce Partnership Editor Carla Challis. "In fact it's a staple in my household - my boyfriend loves it too. We tend to use it in winter, when skin is super parched, or on random dry patches. It leaves the skin looking super glossy, but I would warn it isn't one for those with oily skin or prone to breakouts - the cream is thick, and I mean thick. Takes a while to sink in, so bear that in mind if you're using it when in a rush!"

There’s also a lighter formula, Skin Food Light, which is also discounted this Prime Day and has more of a lotion feel. “It’s very rich going on but the creamy sensation disappears as it melts into your skin," says Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. "It does leave a very slightly sticky feel but your skin also feels almost sealed in with moisture. I use it on dry spots on my face, but also as a hand cream and even an overnight mask for my feet! It has a fresh greeny, natural citrus scent – which is fairly strong – and has a light cooling sensation, which makes it great for summer.”

Certified natural and organic, Weleda Skin Food sells every 11 seconds and has over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. If it’s good enough for the A-list...