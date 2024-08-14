Sienna Miller is Pamela Anderson's absolute double in new Charlotte Tilbury makeover

Sienna Miller always looks stunning and the latest pictures of her makeup, applied by beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury, are show-stoppingly beautiful.

The mother-of-two, who basically invented boho chic, was recently made over by her good friend Charlotte, who shared some snippets of the products she used on the Factory Girl actress.

WATCH: Sienna Miller in Wander Darkly

In an all new YouTube offering, the 42-year-old can be seen filming a fabulous 'get ready with me’ video for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

© Charlotte Tilbury Sienna Miller revealed her beauty and makeup regime from Charlotte Tilbury

Speaking about her makeup look, which many would say optimises the 'no makeup, makeup' look, the fashion icon, who has a range with high street retailer Marks & Spencer, said: "I think people look so beautiful after a day on the beach, so relaxed, happy and joyful.

© Charlotte Tilbury Sienna's skin simply glowed

"I love to recreate that look with a simple beauty routine that feels beachy and sun-kissed, that’s quick and easy to apply, and gives me all the hydrating skincare benefits I need for healthy, glowing summer skin!"

Sienna and Pamela - beauty twins

We couldn't help but notice how utterly similar Sienna and the legend that is Pamela Anderson looked!

© Getty Pamela Anderson pictured in 1993

Pamela, as we know, is a total beauty icon these days, especially since she decided to ditch the makeup.

But back in the 90s when she was Baywatch royalty, her blonde hair, visible freckles and perfect natural pout were all anyone wanted to emulate. We can't believe how similar the two look in these snaps.

Sienna's makeup

We loved how Sienna's luminous skin was perfected in particular by Charlotte's hero products - using 'Magic Cream' for the base and the 'Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick.'

Sienna's base was perfected by 'Charlotte's Magic Cream'

I've used both and I believe the combination of the two really does equate to skin that has a special kind of sheen to it; natural, emphasising the true texture, but also masking any areas that bug you, such as dark circles and blemishes.

Sienna Miller used the 'Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick' from Charlotte Tilbury

Speaking about her teaming up with Alfie star Sienna, redhead icon Charlotte quipped: "She is a true star and a muse to me in so many ways – I even named one of my Matte Revolution lipsticks after her: Sexy Sienna, inspired by her signature natural, boho beauty. I absolutely adored seeing her summer beauty routine!”