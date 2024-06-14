Frankie Bridge reveals the £14 moisturiser she uses for flawless skin - and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

Frankie Bridge could have pretty much any luxury product in her beauty arsenal, but after sharing her nighttime skincare routine on Instagram, it's obvious she loves a bargain like the rest of us.

The 35-year-old TV star - whose glowing skin I'm always envious of - posted a Reel with the caption: "Get un-ready with me. Is there anything better than taking your make up off at the end of the day?"

She can then be seen removing her makeup with NARS Eye Makeup Remover and Tatcha Matcha Cleanse, before applying the Omnicrovia Queen Serum, the L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renew Eye Cream and the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Replumping Water Cream. A real mix of luxury and affordable products.

Frankie swears by L’Oréal's popular Water Cream

Also a favourite of Zara McDermott, who called it a "saviour" for reducing her perioral dermatitis, I've heard so much about her moisturiser - the bestselling L’Oréal Water Cream.

So, what's so great about it? Well, it's suitable for all skin types – even sensitive – and it's said to be lightweight, non-sticky and fast-absorbing.

Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin, it leaves your skin soft and hydrated, while three different Ceramides work to strengthen your skin's barrier and lock in moisture.

It also contains Niacinamide, so you can expect it to minimise enlarged pores, improve uneven skin tone, and soften fine lines and wrinkles.

I love the dispenser too, as you press down to release the product, which is far more hygienic than your standard open pot.

The best bit? It's currently out of stock at many online retailers, testament to its popularity, but you can find it on sale at Amazon right now with 50% off!

Priced at just £14.99, it's a must-try, as it's not just Frankie and Zara who love the L'Oréal moisturiser. The Water Cream has over 5,000 five-star ratings, while at Boots over 95% of customers say they'd recommend it.

L’Oréal is really treating us, as Frankie's eye cream is also on sale. It can be hard to get hold of, but right now it's available at Boots with £10 off.

Priced at £19.99, it's designed to illuminate and firm the under-eye area, targeting dark circles and wrinkles so you wake up looking refreshed.

Frankie revealed she also loves L'Oreal's eye cream to combat fine lines and dark circles

If it's good enough for Frankie...