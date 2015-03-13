Kate Middleton's must-have beauty products revealed

There is never a time when Kate Middleton doesn’t look flawless, but what may be shocking to many is she does much of her own glam. The 33-year-old Duchess of Cambridge credits two brands that help her achieve her stunning looks. “Famous for doing her own makeup for events, Kate relied on the Urban Decay NAKED Eyeshadow Palette,” an insider tells HELLO! Fashion.

Photo: Getty Images

Furthermore, she loves using this palette for “enhancing eyes.” The NAKED Palette is widely popular among makeup artists and one palette is sold every five seconds globally.

Urban Decay's NAKED Palette is Kate's go-to for eyeshadow

Similar to Kate’s philanthropic work, Urban Decay also recently launched The Ultraviolet Edge, a global charity initiative to empower women with Gwen Stefani at the forefront of the cause. With 100 percent of every purchase of the Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Enigma, you too can be like the Duchess.

To complete her eyes, Prince William’s wife uses Lancome’s Artliner eyeliner and their Hynpose Mascara. And as for her skincare, it was recently confirmed that the expectant royal uses the brand’s Advanced Genifique along with Rosehip oil.

Lancome's Artliner shapes Kate's eyes

Lancome's mascara elongates her eyelashes





It is no wonder she still looks radiant after long days of appearances and running after Prince George. Her daily routine is sure to become more chaotic with the new prince or princess arriving next month, but we are certain that she will still look amazing.