I tried the viral Embryolisse moisturiser loved by Michelle Keegan's loyal makeup artist – & it's my new go-to for dry skin

Anyone with dry skin knows the struggle that winter brings when it comes to applying makeup. My problem isn't just finding a moisturiser that will nourish the skin even in the coldest weather, it's striking the balance between a rich cream that isn't so thick that it causes my foundation to flake off.

I first used the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser a couple of years ago after it viral on TikTok, and to be honest, I have no idea why I stopped. After revisiting the multipurpose cream recently, it's going to be holding a permanent spot as my daytime moisturiser – and this is why.

© Sophie Bates The cult moisturiser will remain a staple in my skincare routine

Plenty of celebrities have been said to use Embryolisse regularly, and Celebrity makeup artist Emily Clarkson consistently reaches for the multifunctional product on her star clients including Michelle Keegan and Perrie Edwards. The makeup pro shares her work on her Instagram with product breakdowns, and the cream is often at the top of the list.

The first thing I noticed about the moisturiser was the new packaging. The brand hasn't strayed too far from its original appearance, but I was glad to see that they hadn't seemed to change the formula too, as the texture felt exactly the same. The cream retails at £21, but it's currently on sale for £15.99 / $15.30.

© Emily Clarkson Michelle Keegan's makeup artist regularly uses Embryolisse on her star clients

The lightweight formula blends straight into the skin, and as it's designed to be a primer too, it gives a smooth base feel that helps my foundation to glide on nicely without leaving any build-up, which is something I've experienced with my thicker moisturisers.

As my skin is dry, I worried that the Embryolisse cream wouldn't provide enough nourishment to keep my skin feeling soft in the cold weather, but the cream is filled with nutrients and water which managed to keep my skin feeling smooth all day, before I switch it out for a thicker option for overnight.

The moisturiser is suitable for all skin types, and while I know it works on my dry skin, I can imagine that it would be just as effective on combination and oily skin, as the lightweight texture provides a glow without feeling greasy. The cream does leave a white cast if you apply too much, but I find a little goes a long way, so there's no need to use more than a pea size at once.

© Emily Clarkson Makeup artist Emily used Embryolisse to create this glam look on Perrie Edwards

Marketed as multifunctional cream, the Lait-Crème Concentré can be used as a moisturiser, primer, mask, and even a makeup remover. I don't think I will be using it as a makeup remover, but I'll definitely be trying it out as a face mask when my skin needs some extra hydration.

Hundreds of people have shared TikToks raving about the cult moisturiser, and makeup artist and influencer Kevi Kodra said in his video: "This moisturiser is Hollywood's biggest secret. No joke, every celebrity makeup artist has this in their kit, including mine. The Embryolisse moisturiser has been a ride or die for so many makeup artists for literally decades, and no matter your skin type this will give you the perfect base for a flawless complexion."

He followed with a hack on how to get the most out of the moisturiser: "Leave on a nice thick layer for five to 10 minutes and let it soak into the skin."

The cream has received an average rating of 4.74 out of five on the Look Fantastic website, with one reviewer writing: This product is the best day moisturiser! I’ve tried ALOT and this beats them all. Super lightweight and sits under makeup lovely. Five stars!"

Another wrote: "Fab makeup base! Any other primer I’ve tried just doesn’t cut it and my makeup just goes blotchy. This leaves my foundation looking glossy but not oily."

Final verdict on the Embryolisse moisturiser

If you regularly wear makeup and want to build a base for your foundation to glide on flawlessly, the Embryolisse is definitely worth the hype. I think this is really worth trying no matter your skin type, and I can't wait to try it as a face mask.