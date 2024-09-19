Victoria Beckham just had her hair cut and reveals glossy blonde transformation

Victoria Beckham recently cut off her incredibly iconic long brunette tresses into a super sleek, slightly long bob, or rather, a 'lob' (hairdresser term for long bob incase you wasn't sure.)

Fans of the former Spice Girl were entranced earlier this month when the 50-year-old subtly shared a snap of herself on Instagram with her new 'do. We couldn't help but note that it was the shortest the fashionista has had her locks in quite some time.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham struts down a hallway and swishes her new choppy hair

Taking to the social media platform, Victoria showed off her new choppy bob from side to side and credited bestie Ken Paves for the transformation. "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves" she penned.

Speaking of Ken, on Tuesday, Victoria's trusted hairdresser shared a gorgeous new selfie of the fashion mogul, who had just had her ends trimmed. In the picture, VB can be seen rocking ombre ends in a gorgeous, icy blonde. How stunning does she look?

Victoria and Ken

Victoria and Ken share an extremely close bond. The pair are long-time friends; Ken is even godfather to Victoria's 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

The pair's special friendship has led to a little bit of light-hearted jealousy in the past with Eva Longoria (also VB's bestie.)

© Karwai Tang Eva and Victoria's hair is styled by Ken Paves

Last year, Ken called the Desperate Housewives star his "muse" on Instagram, to which Victoria responded: "What about me?" with a laughing face emoji. He he!

It's all in jest though. In 2016, mother-of-one Eva told Loose Women viewers that Ken, VB and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny as well just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."

© Instagram Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter

Ken and Harper have a wonderful connection, and one special, standout moment on Instagram saw the stylist fixing Harper's hair whilst she was on holiday with her dad, David Beckham. Harper looked so beautiful wearing a warm sunset-hued strapless gown and was beaming whilst Ken was working his hair magic. So cute!

No wonder Harper's honey-blonde hair looks so picture-perfect, with Ken on tap!