Victoria Beckham's rarely-seen mum is her twin in ageless new photo

Victoria Beckham has had a very busy month so far! The wife of David Beckham is getting ready and preparing to show her new collection at Paris Fashion week and on Wednesday, the 50-year-old popped to her flagship Dover Street store with her mother, Jackie, to shop outfits.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four looked incredible as she sashayed in her store, trying on little black dresses which of course, looked ultra-chic on her. She later explained to her followers she was picking something for her mum, 73, to wear for the show. Mum's the word!

© Instagram Victoria and her mother Jackie have a fashion try on

Victoria picked out a pair of smart tailored trousers from her synonymous label, as well as a pussybow blouse and a she slung a super flattering blazer over her mother's shoulders. "I love that," she quipped as her mother did a twirl, before adding, "looks so good. She's ready for Paris!"

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria's children with her parents, Jackie and Tony

Victoria and her mother have always been close. And it's not the first time the duo have been called twins, either. Back in 2020, the fashion designer shared some unearthed snaps of her and her mum for her landmark 70th birthday and fans were quick to remark on how similar they looked. "Oh my gosh the second picture! She’s literally your twin," wrote one fan on Instagram. "Wow! You are her image in the second photo...," said a second. A third added: "Wow! You are the image of your lovely mum."

Paris on crutches

In March earlier this year, Victoria presented at Paris Fashion week memorably in crutches, but still looked ultra-chic. Despite suffering from a broken foot due to a gym accident, VB embraced her situation, sporting crystalised crutches as she took to the catwalk to end the show. What a sport!

© Getty Victoria sported crutches during her show

Her last show caused quite the stir - not only was the designer injured but protesters from PETA stormed the catwalk.

© Getty Images Victoria's fashion shows create quite the stir - the FROW in 2019 was pretty epic

The activists interrupted the show, advocating for vegan leather and against the use of animal skins in fashion. This demonstration was part of PETA's broader campaign, which has also targeted other major fashion houses across the world's fashion capitals during the AW24 season.