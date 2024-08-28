Harper Beckham’s hair and nails are longer than ever - 90s Posh Spice, move over

Harper Beckham is really coming into her own lately! The 13-year-old is not only a bit of a fashionista, with her huge collection of designer bags, jewellery and an abundance of dresses from her mother's collection, but she loves beauty products too.

The youngest Beckham child regularly advertises her mother's makeup from her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand; presenting fabulous tutorials on social media, from Instagram videos to TikTok. She looks so comfortable in front of the camera, showing followers the best way to apply the products. Handy for VB!

WATCH: Harper Beckham is all smiles in new video

In Victoria's latest post, we noticed that Harper looked to be enjoying her holiday with her family, and her honey-blonde hair was longer than ever; pure Rapunzel vibes!

© Instagram Check out Harper's long nails as she sits with brother Romeo

We also noticed her nails were extra long too; very reminiscent of Victoria in her WAG/Posh Spice era when she often wore a full head of hair extensions and rocked super long acrylic nails.

© Getty Victoria used to love wearing her hair long - and her nails too

A chip off the block, don't you think?

© Instagram Harper's hair is so long these days

Harper the muse

Victoria is often inspired by her daughter when it comes to all things beauty. In fact, it's fair to say that her daughter could potentially be her muse.

Last year, the former Spice Girl told Hello Fashion that Harper is always on her mind when it comes to designing. She explained: “Harper was the inspiration behind our 'Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick' in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”

Harper is also big on skincare too, loving all her lotions and potions.

© Instagram Harper loves using her mum's products from Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria previously told Allure: “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding."