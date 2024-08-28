Harper Beckham’s hair and nails are longer than ever - 90s Posh Spice, move over

Harper Beckham is really coming into her own lately! The 13-year-old is not only a bit of a fashionista, with her huge collection of designer bags, jewellery and an abundance of dresses from her mother's collection, but she loves beauty products too.
The youngest Beckham child regularly advertises her mother's makeup from her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand; presenting fabulous tutorials on social media, from Instagram videos to TikTok. She looks so comfortable in front of the camera, showing followers the best way to apply the products. Handy for VB!
In Victoria's latest post, we noticed that Harper looked to be enjoying her holiday with her family, and her honey-blonde hair was longer than ever; pure Rapunzel vibes!
We also noticed her nails were extra long too; very reminiscent of Victoria in her WAG/Posh Spice era when she often wore a full head of hair extensions and rocked super long acrylic nails.
A chip off the block, don't you think?
Harper the muse
Victoria is often inspired by her daughter when it comes to all things beauty. In fact, it's fair to say that her daughter could potentially be her muse.
Last year, the former Spice Girl told Hello Fashion that Harper is always on her mind when it comes to designing. She explained: “Harper was the inspiration behind our 'Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick' in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”
Harper is also big on skincare too, loving all her lotions and potions.
Victoria previously told Allure: “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding."