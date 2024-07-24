Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham has a new hairdo and it’s not very Posh Spice
Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham selfie Instagram© Instagram

Victoria Beckham's daughter's hair is so different from her mother's right now!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We love seeing the Beckham family on holiday - particularly David and Victoria's lovely children having fun. On Victoria's Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared some happy snaps of her gorgeous family and in one, her only daughter Harper is seen cuddling up to her big brother, Romeo, and her hair looks so different!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorbale clips of daughter Harper to mark her 13th birthday

The 13-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, can be seen dressed in white, wearing her long honey-toned locks in a cute half-up, half-down style.

 The look is majorly popular right now on TikTok, but is also a hairdo that her fashion and beauty icon mum has never sported - trust us, we've sifted through the archives!

Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham Instagram© Instagram
Harper Beckham rocking a new hairstyle alongside brother Romeo

We love Harper's new style; it shows off her silky tresses and is relaxed enough for a sun-soaked holiday too. We are impressed she doesn't seem to have any flyaways at the crown - something many suffer from when it comes to visible baby hair!

Victoria and Harper's hair journey

Many fans have remarked how similar VB and her daughter look. We think you can definitely tell they are related and what's more, Harper has a keen interest in fashion which undoubtedly comes from her mother; after all, Victoria is one of the famously best-dressed celebrity women out there.

Harper Beckham sporting her sleek bob alongside Anna Wintor in 2019© Getty
Harper Beckham sporting her sleek bob alongside Anna Wintor in 2019

Hair wise though, Harper has taken a leaf out of her mother's book when she was younger, famously sporting a sleek 'bob', very like her mum's Spice Girl days, and of course, more recently, luscious long hair. 

Victoria Beckham arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment's 'Lola' held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. © Alamy
Victoria's hair is either super short, or super long

Victoria's hair is either super short, or long and flowing, made thicker using hair extensions. There's no in between!

Harper's birthday

Harper's landmark birthday finally arrived on July 10 - she's now officially a teenager. 

Harper poses with her unique birthday treat© Instagram
Harper recently celebrated her 13th birthday

David and Victoria celebrated the milestone by sharing a heartwarming video of some of her most precious moments growing up, including one fabulous still of their then toddler daughter, wearing a very stylish red dress, trying to walk in her mother's white high heels! Iconic.

