Victoria Beckham kept her hair transformation a secret for weeks - did you realise?

Everyone just loves Victoria Beckham. Not only is she one of the most stylish celebrities on the planet, but she always looks immaculate when it comes to her beauty and of course, her iconic hair.

© Getty Victoria sporting a bob in her Spice Girl days

Victoria's hair is almost as famous as the lady herself. We've seen VB rock her totally iconic Posh Spice bob in her band days and of course, her super modern pixie crop when she entered the world of fashion seriously as a designer.

© Getty Images Victoria also looked fabulous with a pixie crop in the 90s

But as the wife of former Manchester United footballer David Beckham has got older, her long hair has become her trademark, and she tends to wear her tresses loose and flowing, enhanced with hair extensions.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham struts down a hallway and swishes her new choppy hair

So we all did a double take over the weekend when the 50-year-old subtly shared a snap of herself on Instagram and her famous family, and in it, she was rocking a bob! It's the shortest the fashionista has had her locks in quite some time, and we have to say, we're obsessed. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

© Instagram Victoria recently traded her long stresses for a chic bob

Taking to the social media platform, Victoria showed off her new choppy bob from side to side and credited bestie Ken Paves for the transformation. "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves" she penned.

A few days before, the mother-of-four wore a black strapless black top as she smiled happily beside her family in Las Vegas for her son Romeo's birthday, and her new 'do really did steal the show. One fan wrote in the comments section: "Love your new haircut, Victoria! Beautiful pictures!"

We couldn't agree more.

Victoria's secret

Although the former Spice Girl has only just revealed her new haircut transformation, it appears that she actually got the chop almost a month ago.

© Instagram Victoria has been hiding her new hair

We did some super sleuthing and in videos that featured on Instagram on 10 and 27 August, the brunette beauty has hidden the ends of her locks into the collar of her shirt and sweatshirt respectively.

© Instagram Victoria tucked the ends of her hair into a hoodie earlier this monh

Clever! The CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty was clearly waiting before she unveiled her big change.