Kylie Jenner looks so different after 'refreshed and radiant' transformation

Kylie Jenner has one of the most instantly recognisable beauty looks of the modern era.

So famed was her trademark overlined lip style that she built a billion-dollar business off the back of it, creating Kylie Cosmetics so her legions of loyal fans could recreate her plump pout.

The makeup mogul has since dialled down her lip look, but her preference for a full face of makeup remains, so she made waves last week when she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards looking remarkably different.

Fans couldn't pinpoint what had changed about Kylie's look, but they flooded the comments section to note that the 27-year-old looked just like her daughter Stormi, six.

Kylie has spoken openly in the past about her decision to have filler at a young age, before dissolving it and then having it reinjected, but the difference in her look last week is likely down to a change in makeup, as opposed to aesthetic adjustments.

Kylie Jenner's transformation

"Kylie's CFDA look definitely has a different feel to her signature contoured aesthetic," comments makeup professional Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted by Aimee.

"This look embraces a softer, more naturally radiant approach, still a more matte finish but dialling back the contour. This style emphasises a bold coral-pink blush draped across the temples and high points of the cheeks, which is a trend we saw take the industry by storm last summer. By focusing predominantly on the blush, it subtly enhances her bone structure without the more definite precision of traditional contouring. I think she looks fresh and effortlessly chic!"

On how different makeup can alter how we look, Aimee adds: "Subtle shifts in makeup application can completely refresh a signature look. In Kylie's case, this modern interpretation of her classic matte style feels both contemporary and authentically her."

Kylie Jenner's changing style

This isn't the first time Kylie has opted for a more low-key look this year. In January she attended the Golden Globes with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and made waves with her natural makeup.

"She’s wearing less makeup and looks so much better," one person wrote, while another commented: "It’s so nice seeing Kylie looking more natural." A third added: "OMG her makeup looks so much better pared back."

The star has spoken emotionally in the past about the constant attention her looks get, crying to her sister Kendall Jenner during an episode of The Kardashians that she gets judged for wearing "too much" makeup, and criticised for her appearance when she goes natural.

With Kylie clearly feeling the pressure of having constant eyes upon her, we hope she manages to ignore the chatter and wear whatever look she fancies for her next public event.