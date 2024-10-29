Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae lead the best dressed at the CFDA Awards red carpet

HELLO! takes a look at the best-dressed stars at the 2024 CFDA Awards, where the fashion world’s elite gathered at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City to celebrate style, innovation, and timeless elegance.

The red carpet was an unforgettable parade of stunning ensembles that spoke to the artistry and creativity of modern fashion. From Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae’s sophisticated silhouettes to Coco Rocha’s bold architectural gown, these stars proved why they’re at the top of the style game. Here’s our best-dressed roundup of the evening, featuring all the dazzling looks from the night:

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner made a statement in a daring, all-black textured ensemble that played with feathers and fringe. Her gown, featuring intricate details and a structured bodice, embraced high fashion with a touch of edginess. The monochromatic look, paired with a sleek updo, underscored her reputation as a fashion-forward influencer and style icon.



Addison Rae Addison Rae turned heads in a chic, form-fitting gown that showcased her evolving style. The dress, a sophisticated blend of elegance and modernity, hugged her silhouette beautifully. Addison accessorized with minimal jewelry and let her dress take center stage, perfectly capturing her red carpet confidence. With soft waves and a classic red lip, she radiated Hollywood glamour, proving that her fashion sense is as captivating as her presence.



Coco Rocha Always one to push the envelope, Coco Rocha stunned in a bold architectural gown that emphasized her modelesque frame. The dress featured structured layers and a rich color palette, exuding modern sophistication. Coco kept her accessories simple, allowing the striking silhouette to be the focal point of her look. Her sleek hairstyle and fierce eye makeup added a touch of edge, making her one of the night’s most memorable fashion icons.



Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow lit up the room in a futuristic, voluminous gown that looked like it was straight out of a fairy tale. The dress, with its metallic bodice and flowing skirt, brought a sense of fantasy to the red carpet. She paired the look with a unique, clear sculptural handbag, which added a contemporary twist. Her loose, voluminous waves and glowing makeup created a perfect balance, showcasing her ability to blend elegance with avant-garde fashion.



Nicole Richie Nicole Richie opted for timeless sophistication in a sleek, black leather gown that was both understated and powerful. Known for her minimalist yet bold style, Nicole’s look exuded confidence. The dress’s clean lines highlighted her silhouette, while her choice of accessories – or lack thereof – kept the look effortlessly chic. With her hair pulled back and a natural makeup palette, Nicole embodied modern elegance, making a statement with her simplicity.

Molly Ringwald Molly Ringwald brought vintage Hollywood charm to the CFDA Awards in a flowing black gown with dramatic ruffled sleeves. The legendary actress paired the look with bold earrings and a chunky cuff bracelet, adding a modern twist to her classic ensemble. Her bright red lip and top-knot hairstyle completed the look, blending retro style with a contemporary edge. Molly’s appearance reminded everyone of her timeless appeal and sophisticated sense of fashion.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Pellman The model couple brought a touch of glamour to the event, with Lucky Blue Smith looking sharp in a tuxedo jacket paired with jeans – a blend of classic and casual. Nara Pellman complemented him in a metallic, shimmering gown that hugged her silhouette beautifully. Together, they embodied chic elegance with a hint of modern-day cool.