Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 6, is taking after famous mother

Kylie Jenner has been famous since she was nine years old – just three years older than her daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned six in February of this year.

Since she first appeared on our screens, Kylie has been passionate about makeup, which led her to creating her iconic lip kits, and eventually founding her multi-million dollar beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Over her years in the spotlight, Kylie has experimented with countless different beauty looks, and her daughter is following in her mother's footsteps.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster

Speaking to ELLE about how the beauty landscape has changed since she was young, Kylie shared: "There were one or two beauty influencers on YouTube showing you how to do eye shadow," Kylie began, adding: "[Now] girls are getting great at their makeup. These 12-year-olds are doing makeup amazing!"

On how the culture has impacted Stormi, Kylie added: "Even my daughter is so interested in wanting to play with makeup, and she's six."

Stormi has been the inspiration behind many of Kylie's career moves, including a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, and the launch of her Kylie Baby skincare range, so it's no surprise she's been influenced by her mother's work.

With so many inspiring businesswomen in the family, the next generation of Kardashians have plenty of people to look up to when it comes to carving out their own careers, and Kim Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter, North West, recently shared her hopes for her life.

© Instagram Stormi is already showing an interest in beauty

"I am starting my own clothing line," she said during a chat with Interview Magazine, though when she was quizzed on what she wanted to be when she grows up, North commented: " I don’t know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now."

Kourtney Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter Penelope Disick has also shown signs of a business mind.

"Penelope is the most interested in what I do," Kourtney said during an episode of The Kardashians, which saw Penelope visit her mother on the set of a photoshoot for her supplement brand, Lemme.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope enjoy talking business

The pre-treen chipped in with her opinion on the shoot, with Kourt saying of her daughter's input: "She gives great feedback, she has an amazing aesthetic. I love her opinion and I find it really valuable."

We look forward to seeing the younger Kardashians make their way in the business world, just like their famous mothers.