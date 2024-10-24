Anna Kendrick's make-up artist shares the secret to her incredible cheekbones - and it's only $25

Anna Kendrick is hot on the promo trail of her new movie, Woman Of The Hour, based on the terrifying true crime story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his appearance on a 1970s dating show. As the game show contestant Cheryl Bradshaw, Kendrick has received rave reviews for her role and has making appearances on talk shows, red carpets and morning shows as she promotes the Netflix movie.

While she's been plugging her latest venture, Anna has been serving so many looks I can't keep up. And one thing that's always struck me about the 39-year-old is how incredible her skin is - and mostly, her stunning cheekbones.

Anna Kendrick glams up for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala

I've done my due diligence and discovered the product that her makeup artist, Rachel Pagan, uses on the star to make those heavenly cheekbones even sharper than they naturally are.

And don't we just love it when a Hollywood makeup artist uses a drugstore beauty product! Sharing on her Instagram, Rachel has revealed that she uses the Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick Cream Contour Stick on the Love Life star.

Choosing shade 'stoked', a medium to tan color, Rachel most recently used the contouring stick on Anna for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala, held only a few days ago.

Glittering in a strapless sequined gown by Monique Lhuillier, Anna's makeup was complementary to her natural beauty, enhancing her stunning face shape with clever makeup tricks.

Anna Kendrick on the red carpet

The product, priced at $25 on Amazon, is a matte, cool-toned cream contour stick that can be used to add depth and dimension to your face. Said to mimic the look of natural shadows, shoppers say it's "the best contour for cheeks", citing its ability to blend easily and sculpt without hassle.

If you want to sharpen your cheekbones, a la Anna, apply straight under your cheekbones and using a brush or your fingertips, blend in. You can add more product to intensify the contour, or pare it back for a subtle look.

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Tony Hale as Ed, Anna Kendrick as Sheryl and Daniel Zovatto as Rodney in Woman of the Hour

To emphasize the Trolls star's cheekbones even further, the celebrity makeup artist layered Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Believe with Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Emotion. A pro makeup tip definitely worth including in your own routine!

Anna's said to also be a fan of the Tatcha Lip Mask, a celebrity fave as its always listed as a beauty must-have by fellow stars including Meghan Markle, Dua Lipa and Cindy Crawford.