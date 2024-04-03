Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship timeline

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship came as a welcome surprise. In January 2023, fans noted a spark between the two while chatting at Paris Fashion Week, and just like that, rumors of a romance began swirling.

But it wasn't until September that year that the A-listers confirmed their relationship, putting on a loved-up display at a Beyoncé concert in Inglewood, California.

© Sarah Stier Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have gone from strength to strength in their relationship

Over the last year, fans have watched Timothée and Kylie going from strength to strength, with joint appearances at the US Open, WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, and most recently, the Golden Globes. HELLO! takes a closer look at their relationship timeline…

January 2023 - Timothée and Kylie chat at Paris Fashion Week

Weeks after her split from ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, Kylie flew to Paris for Fashion Week, where she was videoed chatting and laughing with Timothée at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show.

April 2023 - Fans become convinced the stars are dating

Fans became convinced that Kylie and Timothée had started dating after TMZ obtained photos of the makeup mogul's black Range Rover SUV pulling up to his Beverly Hills estate.

September 5, 2023 - The pair are seen kissing at Beyoncé concert

It wasn't until September that the couple officially confirmed their romance, packing on the PDA at one of Beyoncé's concerts at SoFi Stadium in LA. They were joined by Kyle's sister, Kendall Jenner. In video footage released by TMZ, Kylie and Timothée were seen kissing and cuddling throughout the night.

September 10, 2023 - Timothée and Kylie are spotted at the US Open

Following their first public appearance, Timothée and Kylie headed to the US Open Tennis Championships in New York, where they watched Novak Djokovic take on Daniil Medvedev in the final.

© Gotham Kylie and Timothée cuddled up at the US Open

Co-ordinating in black outfits and statement sunglasses, the pair appeared besotted with one another.

November 1, 2023 - Timothée supports Kylie at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards

Timothée was ever the supportive boyfriend as he accompanied Kylie to the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards where she scooped up the Brand Innovator of the Year Award.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Timothée supported Kylie as she won the Brand Innovator of the Year Award

They avoided posing together on the red carpet but sat close to one another during the ceremony.

January 27, 2024 - The A-list couple cuddle up at the Golden Globe Awards

The internet went into meltdown after it was revealed that Kylie had accompanied Timothée to the Golden Globe Awards, joining him for the ceremony inside The Beverly Hilton. Sat down at a table, the pair could barely keep their eyes or hands off each other.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Kylie and Timothée packed on the PDA at the Golden Globes

April 2024 - Rumors that Kylie and Timothée are pregnant are shut down

In a headline-hitting moment, comedian Daniel Tosh alleged on his podcast that Kylie was pregnant with Timothée's baby. Sources have since told several outlets that this report is false.