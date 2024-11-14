A$AP Rocky displays gold teeth transformation during night away from Rihanna and kids

A$AP Rocky made a serious style statement during a night off from daddy duties on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old rapper looked incredibly dapper as he attended Spotify's Artists and Creators party in Los Angeles without his girlfriend Rihanna, who no doubt spent the evening at home with their two sons RZA, two, and Riot, 15 months.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's adorable family life

Rocky pulled out all the stops in a black suit with a striped shirt and a gold tie – but it was his teeth that really stole the show.

Rocky unveiled a blinding set of gold grills across his top and lower teeth as he beamed for the camera inside the event.

He finished off his impressive look with a chunky gold ring, hoop earrings, and a diamond bracelet.

While Rocky spent a few hours away from his family, he is relishing being a dad to his two sons and recently shared an insight into their personalities.

© Getty Images A$AP Rocky sported gold grills for the event

"I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert — he's just like his mom. RZA is more like his dad, like me," he told W magazine.

He continued: "And he's my twin. He got his mom's forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy's big forehead! I loved it on his mother."

© Instagram A$AP Rocky adores being a dad

The rapper added that "Riot looks up to RZA," while their eldest son is still "warming up to Riot."

Rocky further gushed that Rihanna was the most important support in his life, calling her his "companion, from my woman, from my partner."

© Getty Images Rocky has called Rihanna a 'great mother'

He explained: "She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we're good at. She could never be a great dad, because she's a great mom. And I could never be a great mom, because I'm the greatest dad in the whole wide world."

He echoed his sentiments in an interview with Billboard, calling Rihanna a "great mother" and the "perfect" partner.

© Instagram Rihanna and Rocky's kids bring 'purpose' to their lives

"[The relationship] is going great," he said. "I don't think there's a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she's very understanding of that.

"And when the schedule's freed up, that's when you get to spend [the] most time together. It's all understanding and compatibility."

© Instagram The couple hope to have more children

The "Diamonds" singer has been open about how parenthood has changed their lives, as she told E! News that her kids, "bring purpose to every aspect of my life."

She added: "Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it – especially when it takes me away from them."

© Getty Images The couple were friends before they became romantic

Speaking about their relationship, Rihanna previously said: "We've known each other for a long time. I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships.

"We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives," she continued. "We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."