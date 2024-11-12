Julia Roberts showcases Pretty Woman roots with eye-catching look in latest photo

Julia Roberts may be sporting blonder hair these days, but fans still know and love her as a redhead.

The Ticket to Paradise actress momentarily took fans back to her redheaded days, as she shared a throwback photo in which she is sporting her auburn hair, styled in a middle part with waves.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate a special someone, celebrity and fashion communications specialist and Marquis owner Youssef Marquis, in honor of his birthday.

Julia shared a photo in which she is posing next to the birthday boy, wearing a black blouse with ruffled sleeves, taken by another beloved member of her team, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also has Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Gal Gadot, Viola Davis and Amanda Seyfried, among others, in her client list.

"Happiest of birthdays @lamarquisette! Couldn't adore you more!" Julia wrote in her caption, and Elizabeth herself wrote in the comments section under the post: "Happy birthday," alongside a red heart emoji.

Julia first shared another photo seemingly from the same day, a radiant selfie, back in November of last year, when she was promoting her Netflix sci-fi thriller Leave the World Behind.

© Instagram Julia celebrated Youssef's birthday with a sweet post

In that photo, she's seen wearing the same black blouse and soft red waves, and wrote in her caption that the movie was finally releasing on November 22. "Eat pie and then go watch a movie," she suggested, seeing as the film premiered the day before Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Though she almost always has the comments section under her posts largely limited, one fan did reveal at the time: "I saw it and loved it," as another aptly also noted: "Excuse me, you are gorgeous!"

© Instagram The actress first shared a photo from seemingly the same day last year

Directed by Sam Esmail, the thriller has a star-studded cast featuring Ethan Hawke (who stars as Clay Sandford, husband to Julia's character Amanda Sandford), Kevin Bacon, (as Danny), and Mahershala Ali (as G.H. Scott).

© Instagram She has been sporting blonde hair as of late

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door."

© Karwai Tang Headed to the Leave the World Behind premiere in November 2023

Prior to that selfie, Julia had previously shared another, behind-the-scenes selfie from set, where she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car wearing aviator sunglasses and her signature bright smile, next to on-screen husband Ethan, plus their on-screen children, played by Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans.

"The Sanford Family. We just wanted a nice getaway…" she wrote in the caption then, teasing the movie's vacation gone wrong plot.