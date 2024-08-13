ASAP Rocky's tragic childhood that shaped him becoming the 'best dad' for Rihanna's boys RZA and Riot

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are proud parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The couple, who have been together since 2019, welcomed their firstborn in May 2022 and in August 2023, their youngest, Riot Rose was born.

The family of four clearly have a close-knit bond, and they are often seen in photos and videos together.

When Riot turned one earlier this month, the 'Fashion Killa' hitmaker, whose real name is Rakim Mayers but goes by Rocky to most, shared a heartwarming post dedicated to his youngest – proving that Rocky is truly the most devoted dad.

© @asaprocky ASAP Rocky with his eldest, RZA

The 35-year-old said at the time: "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS." One sweet clip showed Rocky holding his youngest son in his arms as he planted some kisses on the two-year-old's cheek.

However, Rocky faced heartache and challenges in his childhood that has no doubt made him an even more dedicated father to his and Rihanna's two boys.

ASAP Rocky's childhood heartache

Born and raised in Harlem to his mother, Renee Black and father, Adrian Meyers, Rocky faced difficult times, particularly at the age of 12 when his father was arrested and sent to prison for selling narcotics. A year later, more tragedy came when Rocky's older brother was killed in Harlem.

After his dad was convicted, Rocky's family suffered financially and would move between homeless shelters in the Bronx, Philadelphia and North Carolina. His mother eventually settled in New Jersey while Rocky remained in the city to pursue his music career.

© Arturo Holmes ASAP Rocky had a difficult childhood

In an interview with Vice, Rocky opened up about the death of his father and how he inspired him: "He was a clean-cut kind of a guy, especially in the way he dressed. I just took the advice he gave me and I ran with it.

"He told me to always be yourself and always feel comfortable with whatever decision you make because you chose to do it."

After his death in 2012, Rocky tweeted: "R.I.P DAD, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rihanna and Rocky's son RZA tries to distract his mommy in cute clip

ASAP Rocky's bond with RZA and Riot Rose

His difficult childhood no doubt played a part in the man and father Rocky is today. But the rapper has also said that becoming a father changed him dramatically.

The star opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview the year RZA was born, explaining how it was like "heaven" every day.

© Instagram ASAP Rocky penned a sweet tribute to his youngest son on his birthday

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said.

The 'Problems' hitmaker added: "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad because I have a whole other perspective. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful."