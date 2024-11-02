Rihanna's two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, are following in their mom's footsteps already

Rihanna is so proud of her two sons, RZA and Riot, that she can't stop talking about her life as a mom in interviews. While the two boys may still be incredibly young, it seems that they're already showing an interest in music, just like their parents.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose with RZA and Riot

The "Love On The Brain" singer, who shares her two sons with rapper A$AP Rocky, gushed about them in an episode of Recess Therapy.

Catching up with seven-year-old Miles on the popular YouTube series, she asked the popular host if he ever uses his imagination, to which he responded that he wrote "music for the piano "cause I play the piano!"

In response to hearing about Miles' musical talents, she shared that her own sons were also a fan of the instrument.

© Instagram

"I have two baby boys and they both love the piano," she revealed. While her sons may not necessarily be old enough to play the instrument, it's clear that Rihanna and Rocky, who also works as an acclaimed producer, are already getting their kids into music.

This is of no surprise to fans who have kept a close eye on the family, after the couple celebrated their son RZA's first birthday with a Wu-Tang Clan themed party, playing on the famous quote: "Wu Tang is for the children!"

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with RZA

The two-year-old is actually named after the famous rapper from the hip-hop group, following a tradition from his father's own family. Rocky's real name is Rakim, named after the acclaimed figure of hip-hop's golden era. His sister, Erika, is named after Rakim's rapping partner-in-crime, Erik B.

Already, the two boys are developing distinctive personalities. Their father revealed: "I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert."

"Riot’s an extrovert—he's just like his mom. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin.

He added: "Riot looks up to RZA. I think RZA’s warming up to Riot."

It appears their kids have also taken after their parents as fashion icons. This might not be a huge surprise, after the hip-hop star famously rapped about saving items from the wardrobe he would eventually share with his partner in order to pass down to their kids in the song "Fashion Killa," the music video of which featured his now-life partner Rihanna.

"Mom is very adamant about them having baby Rocky outfits and stuff like that. Both of my sons have a baby version of most of my wardrobe pieces. It's kind of crazy," he told Vogue.