Rihanna's adorable two sons RZA and Riot Rose steal the show in new photos

Rihanna might be one of the biggest celebrities on the planet but when her two adorable boys are in the frame, they undoubtedly become the star of the show.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Meyers, have their hands full with their two babies, RZA, two, and Riot Rose, born in August last year, and it seems the famous mom loves nothing more than putting her boys in matching outfits.

The Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram to show off some new snaps with her little ones in matching pyjamas from her Savage X Fenty collection, and we can't get over how sweet they are.

Rihanna shared this photos of RZA and Riot Rose

Rihanna wrote in the caption: "Yea I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays. Forever Savage Onesies for the whole family are on the site now."

The singer-turned-cosmetics entrepreneur has 150 million followers on Instagram so it's no wonder that hundreds took to the comments to share their thoughts on the photos, and many can't believe how much RZA looks like his famous dad.

"RZA has Rocky's WHOLE face!" said one. Another wrote: "RZA is baby A$AP!" And a third commented: "Last slide, he's definitely A$AP's twin."

The photos show Rihanna and her beautiful babies in patterned loungewear as they lie together on a huge bed covered in leopard print sheets. The singer looks effortlessly cool in her all-in-one complete with plenty of gold jewelry and multi-colored rollers in her auburn hair.

© Instagram Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their boys

RZA looks so cute in his Fenty PJ bottoms and a gold necklace while little RZA is too adorable for words in his all-in-one with his hood up.

It's not the first time Rihanna nor Rocky have dressed their boys in matching outfits.

Rocky, who is self-confessed fashion follower, gave an interview with Vogue previously in which he revealed he loves dressing his boys to be mini versions of him.

But, the star also said that it's mostly their mom who does the outfit planning. "Mom is very adamant about them having baby Rocky outfits and stuff like that. Both of my sons have a baby version of most of my wardrobe pieces. It's kind of crazy."

© Instagram Rihanna is a proud mom of two

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's busy life as parents of two

The famous couple began dating officially in 2020 but have been friends for years. The singer previously shared that the COVID-19 pandemic sped up things in their relationship escalating.

"Had it not been for COVID, we would've taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready [to be more serious]."

© XNY/Star Max Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 4, 2024 in New York City

Since becoming parents, their lives have changed dramatically, but seemingly for the better.

Rocky summed it up in a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things.

"I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful."