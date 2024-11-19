Coleen Rooney's teeth transformation: WAG-tastic new smile revealed

We are delighted that I'm a Celebrity is back on our screens and have been really enjoying seeing the lovely Coleen Rooney so far.

Coleen has been in the public eye for many years, ever since Wayne exploded onto the football scene in 2002, and we have watched her grow up into a very stylish woman.

© Getty Coleen cheering Wayne on in 2006

The Liverpool native has always looked very similar - keeping her hair sleek and straight, always sporting chic designer clothes and natural makeup.

© Anthony Devlin Coleen has always been stylish

Beauty wise, Coleen's teeth still look hugely similar to when she was first snapped during her WAG years, but it appears she has had some subtle tweaks to her pearly whites.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Coleen Rooney as she talks about her book

We spoke to the incredible Dr. Sahil Patel, Cosmetic Dentist & Founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic, who explained what work Coleen might have had done.

© Getty Coleen snapped earlier this year

"Coleen Rooney has improved her smile with cosmetic dentistry, most likely using porcelain veneers. Veneers are a cosmetic dental treatment that involves placing a thin layer of porcelain/ceramic or composite resin over the teeth."

© Ian Gavan Coleen in 2010

He added: "Veneers are a popular choice for a bright, uniform look, effectively covering imperfections such as chips, discolouration, and slight misalignment. Ceramic veneers stand out for their durability and stain resistance, offering a natural aesthetic.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Coleen back in 2018

"They are custom made to match the size, shape and colour of your teeth and typically last up to 15 years for ceramic and 5 years for composite resin before needing to be replaced or repaired.

"Ceramic is the common choice amongst public figures who want a flawless appearance."

I'm a Celeb

The mother-of-four has already proved a very popular contestant and we've loved watching her get stuck in.

© ITV Coleen is proving super popular in the jungle

The wife of former Manchester United footballer Wayne recently made headlines due to the fact she reportedly received the highest ever fee in the show's history. The 'Wagatha Christie' personality has reportedly been paid £1.5 million to compete. Wowzers!

Coleen has been joined by fellow campmates Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall, Tulisa Contostavlos, GK Barry, Danny Jones and Dean McCullough, while Rev. Richard Coles and Maura Higgins are expected to join mid-series as latecomers to camp.