Revealed: What Coleen Rooney thinks about fifth baby with husband Wayne

Coleen Rooney and her husband, former England footballer Wayne Rooney, are parents to four boys, Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four, and live together at their £20million Cheshire mansion.

Coleen and Wayne first met at age 12, started dating when they were 16 and married in June 2008 when Coleen was 22. Now a family of six, are the famous couple stopping at four children or might a fifth Rooney baby be in their plans?

Back in 2018 after welcoming her fourth son Cass, Coleen told The Mirror that she was done at four children.

"I'm done having any more, definitely," she revealed. "I have always said I would like three children, so four was pushing it."

She added: "I was never obsessed with having a girl in the first place. It would’ve been nice but I’ve got the boys."

Coleen with her four boys

Coleen said about expanding her brood: "Going from three to four kids wasn't as big a shock, but going from two to three was."

However, in March 2022, a source told Heatworld that Coleen could be considering trying for a little girl, especially now that her youngest son, Cass, is starting school this September.

Coleen with her baby boy Cass

On Monday morning, the star mum shared a photo of her son Kai in his uniform about to set off for school, where he is starting Year 8.

Coleen and Wayne's son Kai all ready for the new school year

It must be an emotional time for Coleen with all four boys now at school from Monday to Friday. Will she feel a touch of empty nest syndrome in the daytime?

The Rooneys also have plenty of space for more children, now that building work on their mansion, which sits on 40 acres, is complete.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney

The sprawling six-bedroom estate has everything that they and their four sons could ever dream of: a snooker room, home cinema, indoor swimming pool and an underground spa.

The couple are also said to have their own stables with space for 14 horses, and a football pitch where Wayne can play with his sons. The family even have an underground escape route for security reasons.

Watch this space, we say…

