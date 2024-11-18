Tulisa's 12k teeth transformation after 'stressing' about smile

Tulisa has always been naturally beautiful, recently sharing that the only cosmetic surgery she's had is filler – much of which she booked in for to realign her appearance after a Bell's palsy attack left her face unbalanced.

However, the 36-year-old has had work done on her smile, undergoing several transformations over the years.

Tulisa's smile makeover

© Getty Tulisa's teeth pre-makeover in 2009

The N-Dubz icon first had her teeth overhauled in 2011, when she started her role as a judge on the X Factor. At the time, her father said: "She's had her teeth done for £12k, why not if it makes her feel better?"

Tulisa had her first teeth makeover in 2011

However, in time, her new teeth didn't make the X Factor host feel better, and in late 2022 she underwent a second smile makeover.

Taking to Instagram ahead of N-Dubz's reunion tour, Tulisa gave her dentist a shout-out. "I want to say a massive thank you to @prodentallondon for sorting out my gnashers before the tour. I love my new teeth!" Tulisa began, adding: "I know I've been an absolute mare and a proper fuss pot, but thank you so much for being so kind and patient and doing such an amazing job."

Admitting she hadn't been happy with her smile, she continued: "I have been stressing about my smile for a while and now I'm so happy! I haven't smiled like this in ages."

© Instagram Tulisa underwent a smile makeover in 2022

The team at Pro Dental gave an insight into the singer's new smile, sharing: "We were recently approached by the beautiful @tulisacontostavlos who was looking to improve her smile with porcelain veneers prior to her comeback tour with @n_dubz. She looks absolutely stunning after this treatment and is really happy with her results."

Tulisa's veneers

Fellow dentist Dr. Rizwan Mahmood of Ruh Dental explains of Tulisa's treatment of choice: "Veneers are custom-made shells that cover the front surfaces of the teeth, offering a permanent way to correct uneven shapes, stains, or gaps for a flawless finish."

© Getty Tulisa in 2023, post veneers

Explaining Tulisa's procedure, Pro Dental added that ahead of the application of veneers, Tulisa's real teeth were shaved down – but only by a small amount.

"We used super thin Emax Porcelain veneers which are much thinner than traditional veneers, which don't compromise on strength. The amount of natural tooth removed is usually no more than one mm."

The dentist added pricing information to the bottom of the explainer, sharing that for eight or more porcelain veneers, patients are charged £795 per tooth, with whitening costing £495, suggesting Tulisa also brightened up her smile.

Tulisa's gums

Fans of the N-Dubz star also noticed her gums look noticeably reduced since her early days in the spotlight, with Dr. Rizwan Mahmood adding that this could be the result of several procedures.

"Tulisa's gumline appears more refined, which might suggest gum contouring, a common cosmetic dental procedure that uses lasers to reshape excess gum tissue, revealing more of the tooth's surface.

"This procedure creates a more proportional look and is often paired with veneers for an enhanced aesthetic. However, non-dental procedures such as fillers around the mouth area could also impact the appearance of the gums."

Tulisa has been open about her use of fillers, and the dentist adds they could be part of hew new appearance: "Fillers can add volume to the lips and cheeks, subtly altering the way gums are displayed when smiling."