Coleen Rooney brings back Victoria Beckham's iconic WAG hair

On Friday morning, the gorgeous Coleen Rooney looked incredible on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself advertising her new partnership with Applied Nutrition.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Coleen Rooney as she talks about her new book

In the carousel of pictures, the mother-of-four looked super glowing and happy alongside the product. She was wearing a series of casual outfits and minimal makeup, and you can clearly see she had cut her honey-blonde, famously long mane into a long bob!

Back in March, the fashionista snipped off some serious length and we think it really suits her.

© Getty Victoria's shorter hair is always iconic

It actually looks very much like Victoria Beckham's slightly wavy shorter haircut she sported during her WAG era.

Coleen's hair

The glamorous star has always had very long hair, from when she burst onto the scene when her husband Wayne began his career at Everton in 2002, to right now, particularly during the famous 'Wagatha Christie' trial at the Old Bailey in 2022. She has enjoyed rocking a curly bouncy blow dry or straightened highlighted locks.

© Getty Coleen has had her hair shorter for a few months now

Fashionista first

Coleen has always had a penchant for designer clothes and this started from a very early age. She encountered her first designer spurge in her teens - spending her money on a designer party dress. The world-famous WAG even remembers the exact one she brought!

© Getty Coleen has always loved designer clothes

She previously told the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne's dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn't seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer."