I tried to copy Princess Kate's smile with Invisalign - here's what happened

The Princess of Wales's enchanting smile is just fabulous, isn't it? When she warmly greets people, her beam emits such a glow, lighting up her face. One of the reasons for this is the fact that she has a mouth full of beautifully straight, perfect teeth.

As a beauty editor who has been writing about cosmetics, treatments, and products for over eight years and has seen various trends come and go, one of the reasons Kate's smile has always appealed to me is the fact that it looks so natural. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has clearly had some dental work done throughout her life, but it's incredibly subtle, resulting in a set of teeth that are flawless without looking false.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate has fabulous teeth

This is a reason why Google searches on Kate's teeth are high; everyone wants to know what she's had done, and they use her as a blueprint on how to achieve 'perfect' teeth.

What has the Princess of Wales had 'done' to her teeth?

There's no denying that Kate's teeth are significantly straighter than they were when she started dating William in 2003. "A natural smile relies on the teeth looking in harmony with the face. Whether it's the symmetry with your eye line, your facial midline, or the shape of your facial structures. Some patients suit a more rounded shape, others slightly squared. It’s generally considered more feminine to have a softer curve to a tooth, which is what Kate has," explains Dr Tom Crawford-Clarke, principal dentist and founder of Luceo Dental.

© WireImage Kate's teeth looked slightly different in 2012

Dr Tom, who is on the committee of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, revealed: "You can see from older photos that Princess Kate's teeth look worn down and shorter. She has likely had veneers after teeth straightening, to re-establish the lengths, as you can see the teeth look longer, which is also a great way to rejuvenate your smile and make it look younger," he explains.

© Getty Images Dr. Tom explains that Kate's teeth look to have had subtle tweaks

He added: "You can also see the shapes of the teeth are more symmetrical with each other, but still keeping the result natural. Her teeth aren't all the same shape, but instead have subtle differences and asymmetries, again creating a natural result. They are 'perfectly imperfect'."

Dr Tom, who was voted 'Best Young Private Dentist' at the 2019 Dentistry Awards, muses: "Looking at Kate's before and after photos, I would estimate that her treatment could have been as short as 6 months or perhaps 12 months. Invisalign would have been a great choice for Kate due to the clinical effectiveness of moving teeth and also how discreet it can be."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's teeth today look so natural, yet straight

How does Invisalign work?

"As the name suggests, the Invisalign system provides a covert way of straightening the teeth using removable, near invisible 'aligners' which are worn over the teeth and provide a wire-free alternative to traditional braces," Dr Tom clarifies.

© LUCIA O'CONNOR-MCCARTHY Dr Tom Crawford-Clarke, principal dentist and founder of Luceo Dental.

He added, "The treatment is clinically proven to be as effective as braces in treating even the more complex tooth straightening issues, but without the downsides. Most important of all, daily life and work performance are not impaired in any way, and no one is any the wiser that you are having treatment."

Can Invisalign get your teeth as straight as Kate's?

In a word - yes. "Getting teeth straightened with Invisalign not only provides aesthetic benefits, but it can also improve the long-term health of one's teeth by improving cleaning, reducing the risk of gum disease, gum recession, and dental cavities," explains Dr Tom.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Invisalign CAN help you get your teeth as straight as Kate's

"By improving the way teeth bite together, it can also reduce the chance of tooth wear occurring, ensuring your teeth remain healthy for the future."

How much does Invisalign cost?

Every case is individual when it comes to the Invisalign treatment. "The average cost ranges between £3850-£4650; however, for a very simple case, it could start from £1500," explains Dr Tom. A specialised treatment plan can be put together at his clinic, Luceo Dental.

My Invisalign journey

My own teeth have always been a slight bone of contention. They aren't what one may call offensive, far from it, but due to movement over time, the bottom set was particularly crooked, and although my top set was far more balanced, two of the front teeth had turned slightly inwards. From a distance, they always looked pretty presentable, but up close, I did feel pretty self-conscious. I have always admired Kate's teeth from afar, and due to the fact that I write about her daily, I always wistfully wished I could achieve the same look. But at the age of 39, I felt I was far too old for train-track style braces. Which is why Invisalign had always appealed to me. I have friends who have attained great results after investing in the treatment.

My teeth before were not awful by any means, but they were slightly crooked at the sides and the bottom set were a little overcrowded

What are the first steps?

When I was lucky enough to start Invisalign for this feature, a little bit of preparation was vital. I headed along to Dr Tom's stunning clinic, which is situated on Wimpole Street, a stone's throw from Bond Street station. After a discussion about the look I wanted (Kate's teeth, FYI), Dr Tom took a digital scan of my teeth. I have to say, it was pretty horrifying to see them up close, and my fillings did not look pretty. That being said, it was hugely insightful. The precise, 3D images of the mouth (using a state-of-the-art iTero scanner, no less) gave me a future insight into what my teeth would look like at the end of the treatment, which was amazing to see. Previewing the final tooth alignment before it began made me all the more excited for the end result and gave me an incentive to honour the treatment to the full, and wear my retainers as much as possible.

© Alex_B I had various meetings with Dr. Tom in his pristine clinic ahead of the treatment

After the scan was taken, Dr Tom created a personalised treatment plan showing the exact movements of the teeth at every stage of the process, even predicting that the alignment would take around six months. Alongside this, Dr Tom showed me an animated movie of my own face. There I was, laughing, talking, and expressing emotions on screen, which was initially bizarre but actually an incredible service; it made me think that the customer would be in no doubt how their teeth would look, and would be able to change anything beforehand if they didn't like how their 'new teeth' appeared.

After a swift teeth cleaning, I had Invisalign attachments added to my teeth. These are like tiny buttons that the liners hook onto. When they were first applied, I felt so self-conscious and worried they looked like fangs. However, I shouldn't have worried. They were tiny - so discreet and no one even noticed them; I myself forgot about them very quickly.

In under two weeks, Dr Tom created my tooth straightening aligners, which were bespoke and designed to fit my teeth perfectly. The aligners were made from a unique polymer material called 'SmartTrack'. They looked like the teeth trays one may use for whitening, and were surprisingly comfortable when I put them in.

How often do you have to wear Invisalign braces for?

Due to the fact that every treatment plan is tailored to the individual, you're advised on how frequently to change the aligners to the next set. This could be a weekly change until the desired effect is achieved. It's important to note that they should be worn 22 hours a day. Although I was rather sceptical about this, it was actually easier than I thought. You simply take them out when you eat and drink (not water, though), and pop them back in afterwards (although you must brush your teeth after eating). To start with, this was admittedly a bit of a faff. But it quickly became part of my routine, and there were some great benefits. My teeth have never looked whiter due to the constant brushing, and it stopped me from snacking (my ultimate vice!)

Dr Tom and his team were on hand for any questions I had, and they even provided a special camera that I could use and send over photos if I had any problems (which I thankfully didn't.)

What did the Invisalign feel like?

As I said, my treatment plan was for six months, and I was astounded at just how quickly my teeth reacted to the treatment. Within around two weeks, I noticed my bottom teeth started to shift, and my upper teeth looked so much straighter. I couldn't believe it! After some initial lisping (which no one else could hear but me), I truly forgot I had the liners in, and I even kept them in when I had social engagements where my picture was being taken. Due to the transparent nature, you could hardly tell I had them at all. It was genius.

The results

After three months, my teeth appeared the straightest they had ever looked. It was astounding. My husband did a double-take when I smiled. Even though the differences were subtle, it made such a difference to my overall smile. I had checkups with Dr Tom to observe my progress, and even though my teeth looked great after three months, we kept up with the original plan, and after six months, the results were complete.

I was delighted with the results - subtle yet sleek!

I hardly recognised my teeth - they were so straight and looked nothing short of perfect. And dare I say it, Princess-Kate-esque. I never thought my teeth could seriously look like hers, but Invisalign had helped me achieve a natural, aligned look with very little disruption to my everyday life.

After care

Since teeth constantly move throughout your life, you have to wear the finishing liners forever, but only when you sleep at night, which becomes part of your evening wind-down, like skincare practices. This is something that doesn't bother me at all; you can't feel them when you sleep, and as long as it ensures the straightening of my teeth will remain, I'm all for it.

My final thoughts

I think Invisalign is an incredible practice for straightening teeth, particularly if you have minor imperfections and don't want to wear traditional braces that are much more noticeable. Although they can be more costly than other areas of orthodontistry, I think the results are so impeccable that the price is justified. The level of care that's provided is superb, and as a result of the treatment, my teeth have never looked better. I am so proud of my smile now and genuinely enjoy seeing it each day, as laughable as that may sound! I always thought that Princess Kate's smile was unattainable, but after experiencing Invisalign, I think it's the simple way to achieve that natural yet flawless look. You can go about your life while your teeth subtly move with the liners, which are not invasive, are so comfortable and fuss-free. It's nothing short of magic!