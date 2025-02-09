Joan Collins floors fans with platinum blonde transformation

Do blondes have more fun? Joan Collins posed that exact question. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress took a trip down memory lane, recalling her many platinum-blonde and honey-hued hair moments.

Sharing a video montage from her various film and TV projects, Joan, 91, surprised fans with the throwback. "Gorgeous with any hair colour!" replied one. "Stunning but you will always be a beautiful brunette," added another. "Gorgeous but brown hair is my favourite," noted a third.

Busier than ever, Joan's post follows the news that she'll star as Wallis Simpson in a new biopic called The Bitter End. It was originally titled 'In Bed With the Duchess' and was written by beloved screenwriter and novelist, Louise Fennell, who happens to be the mother of Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.

"I'm delighted to be playing #wallissimpson the #duchessofwindsor in an untold story about her final years, to start shooting soon in London and Paris," Joan told her followers on social media. "Thank you @louise.fennell #johngore #mikenewell @johngorestudios."

Releasing a statement, she added: "I am thrilled about the challenge of paying this iconic woman in a previously untold story in what I'm sure will be a very successful endeavour."

The upcoming biopic will explore Wallis Simpson's final years following her marriage to the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII. Wallis, who was an American divorcee, met Edward in 1931, with the pair marrying in 1937.

Ultimately, Edward's reign in 1936 only lasted ten months, following his decision to abdicate so he could marry Wallis, who became known as the Duchess of Windsor. This caused a constitutional crisis in Britain, and he was succeeded to the throne by his younger brother, King George VI – Queen Elizabeth II's father.

Production on The Bitter End will commence in May, just ahead of Joan's 92nd birthday.

Joan will begin shooting the Wallis Simpson biopic in May

In recent years, the mum-of-three has been asked if she intends to retire, but Joan is busier than ever. Speaking with the Express, the actress said: "There's far too much fuss about ageing.

"You see people in their 90s and 100s doing amazing things – running and jumping on Instagram – there's no reason to fall apart. I do my stretching exercises each morning, and I have a trainer on Zoom three times a week."

Joan has no plans to retire

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with The Guardian, Joan said: The thing is, actors can go on forever because there are always roles for them."