King Charles' hairstylist unveils monarch's 'elegant' new look
King Charles III reacts during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum to view recent renovations on January 20, 2025 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.© Getty

The monarch's hair was given a spruce up

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
When you think of royal hair icons, Princess Beatrice, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle spring to mind, but just as much care and attention is put into King Charles' hair.

Over his 76-year life, King Charles' hair has remained largely the same, with his signature style simple and classic, meaning it doesn't detract from his important role – but that's not to say his mane isn't regularly maintained.

This week, King Charles' hairstylist, Marina Sandoval, took to Instagram to share that her most important client has had a touch-up to his hairdo.

Posting a picture of the king taken last week, Marina captioned the photo: "As always, leaving our King looking elegant gentleman with my haircut." We couldn't agree more!

Given that the royal rarely has a hair out of place, we suspect he has regularly trims to keep his smart style looking suave.

King Charles' hairdresser

It's no surprise that King Charles trusts Marina with his royal mane – she is also the woman Princess Kate turned to for her wedding manicure in 2011, and the professional Queen Camilla relies upon for all of her most important engagements, including her 2023 Coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving from palace balcony on coronation day© Getty
Marina assisted the royals for their Coronation

Of her role on the special day, Marina said: "It was an incredible honour to be part of this historic moment. Doing the makeup for Her Majesty The Queen for the Coronation and the official photoshoot after was such an amazing experience."

king-charles-smiling-in-suit© Getty Images
King Charles' hair always looks smart

She also worked with the family for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, and regularly travels with the royals, working from their various residences, including Balmoral Castle and Clarence House, as well as on location on photoshoots.

King Charles' hair

Despite undergoing cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, the King has managed to maintain a healthy head of hair, with the only side effect of his treatment spoken about publicly being a loss of his sense of taste.

Princess Kate also maintained her hair during chemotherapy treatment, despite reportedly not wearing a cold cap.

King Charles and Princess Kate© Getty
King Charles and Princess Kate have both maintained their hair during treatment

A cold cap can be worn during some chemotherapy treatments with the cooling effect reducing blood flow to the scalp, which minimises the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching the area, helping to prevent hair loss. 

It is unknown if King Charles opted for this, but we're happy to see his hair looking unchanged.  

