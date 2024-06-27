Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate twin in identical hairstyles and lowkey outfits

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate had the ultimate twinning moment at King Charles' coronation in 2023, with both the Wales women dazzling in white capes and intricate, braided hairstyles, but that wasn't the first time Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Princess of Wales, have looked identical in braids.

A throwback photo of the Princess of Wales, back when she was simply known as Kate Middleton, shows the future royal sitting on her dad, Michael Middleton's lap, in a casual check shirt with her hair styled into two loose braids.

© Instagram Princess Kate with Michael Middleton

The royal looks undeniably cute, and uncannily similar to Princess Charlotte when she joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, wearing the same hairstyle as her mother, along with a cute striped dress.

© Getty Princess Charlotte loves braids

Braids are a favourite hairstyle of the young princess, though she normally opts for an intricate braided look rather than the lowkey two-plait style loved by children the world over.

Princess Charlotte's preferred plaited hairstyle is two slim braids, meeting in the middle, tied with a ribbon, but she's also been known to wear an elevated take on this look, with the two plaits woven into a chignon – very Meghan Markle!

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte's hair always looks lovely

Given her penchant for an intricate hairstyle, you might think Princess Charlotte has her own hairdresser, but in reality, the nine-year-old's parents get stuck into doing her hair.

Prince William admitted he struggled when it came to mastering his daughter's mane, and has even followed YouTube tutorials to practice, explaining during a 2019 outing: "Never try to do a ponytail. Nightmare."

LOOK: Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's secret pink sequin moment revealed

Supporting her husband, the Princess of Wales added of her daughter's favourite style: "Have you tried to do a plait? It's the weaving… really hard."

© Getty Princess Charlotte loves plaits

Prince William proved his sense of humour when he made a joke about his own lack of hair, adding: "I can do [Princess Charlotte's] ponytail, but that's about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!"

The Princess of Wales appears to be hands-on when it comes to her daughter's hair, and was filmed playing with it and smoothing it down during the Trooping of the Colour.