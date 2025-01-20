The best infrared sauna blankets for a luxury spa experience at home

The lure of a day at the spa is never more pressing than this time of year; the chance to block out the January noise and immerse yourself in the bliss of luxurious relaxation, and the post-spa high that follows.

Recreating that ambiance in the privacy of your own home is worlds away from a DIY facial of late. From high-tech gadgets to wellness aids that belong in the most premium of spas, creating your own utopia has never been easier.

And as longevity is the wellness buzz term of 2025, an at-home sauna should be at the top of your inventory. The benefits of a sauna are endless; muscle relaxation, detoxification, increased circulation, reduction of inflammation, and pain alleviation are just some of a sauna’s believed benefits.

Fitting really, that one of this year’s most in-demand wellness tools is a sauna blanket, a gadget that can be placed anywhere in your home, from the floor to your bed. Once switched on, it’s recommended that it’s used between 20 to 40 minutes to reap the full benefits. The added bonus of infrared helps to penetrate the heat deeper into the muscles and give the skin a radiant glow.

Although not quite as sexy as a Nordic-inspired, wooden sauna standalone unit, it’s far more palatable for the decor and can be stored away easily. Scroll for our edit of the best infrared sauna blankets that deserve a spot in your sanctum.

Higherdose

Considered one of the most powerful models available, Higherdose's award-winning sauna blanket comes with a hand-held controller to allow for ultimate relaxation. It has a heavy-duty zipper for a cosy enclosure and an added layer of grounding crystal, clay and charcoal. It’s recommended that you heat the blanket for 10 minutes before use, and it has nine temperature levels up to 175 degrees.

£699 at Higherdose

CurrentBody

CurrentBody’s infrared sauna blanket has a temperature range between 30-75C, allowing you to customise your session. The brand recommends starting on the lowest heat and building up your body’s tolerance for the maximum benefits, including calorie burning, an endorphin-boost and improvement in sleep quality. Use it three times a week for around 45 minutes per session.

£549 at CurrentBody

Koanna

Koanna’s infrared sauna blanket is favoured by Olympic athletes including German cyclist Elisabeth Brandau. Rated for its extra-long length, it measures almost 2 metres, which means its suitable for all sizes. Designed to soothe the mind, body and soul, it uses advanced ultra-low EMF (that's electromagnetic fields) heated technology and is sustainably made with eco-friendly materials.

£424 at Koanna

Floe

Floe boasts the UK’s only zero EMF infrared sauna blanket, offering the user a home detox without exposing the body to any unwanted radiation thanks to its shielding technology. Made from toxin-free fabrics, it also includes a sauna carry bag, allowing you to take it with you on your travels.

£349 at Floe