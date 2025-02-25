8 beauty brands our editors actually spend their money on

Barely a week goes by without a new beauty brand launching – and while that makes it an exciting industry, makeup, skincare and haircare lovers might find themselves paralysed by choices.

Sometimes, you want a brand you know you can rely on. So this week, we asked HELLO!'s Beauty Collective for the brand they love most in the world – and the products they buy from that brand on repeat.

Sidra Imtiaz: Hourglass

"I'm fortunate that my job allows me to try a plethora of incredible beauty brands, and picking just one was a challenge. But for me, a brand that has stood the test of time is Hourglass Cosmetics.

"In my beauty counter days, I was introduced to Hourglass by a friend who said I should try their liquid liner and iconic 'Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick' - both of which felt like the epitome of luxury.

"To this day, that foundation remains a staple for me. I haven't repurchased the eyeliner, but I remember it creating the best cat-eye flicks I've ever done.

Sidra loves Hourglass

"Fast forward seven years, and I worked on Hourglass' PR, which deepened my love for the brand. This is a brand that deserves every bit of hype it gets. From the product formulations to the packaging, they can do no wrong in my eyes.

"There are a few Hourglass products I recommend to everyone. The 'Vanish Airbrush Concealer' is full coverage, creamy and the shade 'Dune' is my perfect 'brown girl' match.

"Finally, I love 'Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm' which hydrates, plumps and gives a rich, pigmented colour. I rotate between 'Haze' and 'Wish' and keep them in my bag always.

"An extra luxury… Hourglass' brushes. I didn't know I needed them until I had them but the two double-ended brushes - the 'Veil Powder Brush' and the 'Ambient Lighting Edit Brush' are the most used in my make-up bag.

"Every time I use Hourglass, I'm taken back to the girl in her early twenties cherishing the feeling of the luxurious brown and gold packaging and being unable to believe her luck that she has them. Every time I receive an Hourglass product now, I'm still that young girl and just as thankful and excited."

Donna Francis: Clarins

"I discovered Clarins when my mum purchased their tinted after-sun. Bearing in mind this was about 35 years ago - a time when after-sun and tanning were on trend and fake tan was practically unheard of.

"Not knowing the colour would develop, I applied it to my face the first morning I went back to school after summer, desperate to look as tanned as possible. But as the day went on, my face turned a dirty mahogany and a huge tide mark appeared on my neck.

"This sounds like a disastrous introduction to the brand, but it wasn't their fault - I clearly hadn't honed my Beauty Editor fake tan application technique – despite this misdemeanour, Clarins has been my favourite skin, body and suncare brand ever since.

"Clarins is great for facials and body treatments too. I was lucky to have the most amazing massage at their London HQ before my wedding back in 2001. That was when I first discovered their 'Body Treatment Oils' - the 'Relax' blend is a particular favourite. And when I lived in London, I was lucky to live near one of their award-winning salons - Winchmores - where I would often book in for facials too.

Donna loves Clarins

"Clarins is a skincare brand that I always recommend to my friends and followers. The 'Double Serum' is up there as one of my top five skincare products. It can transform even the most dehydrated skin, almost overnight, and suits all skin types. And I love their fragrances - they are perfect for Mother's Day, and they do the best gift-with-purchase offers too.

"I have a real soft spot for Clarins as you can tell - it almost feels like part of my family."

Glynis Barber: Studio 10

"We often find a makeup look in our twenties and stick with it into middle age. This is not a good idea.

"By the time we reach our forties, fifties and beyond, our faces change a lot, as does the texture of our skin, meaning what once worked needs to be updated. But how can we find a look better suited to us?

"This was something I often asked myself over the years. I knew my youthful makeup wasn't working for me anymore but I had no idea what to replace it with. And then I discovered Studio 10, a makeup range specially designed for the mature face.

Glynis changed her makeup routine

"It's been revelatory. The texture of all the products is designed to make skin look dewy. There's a gel blusher that gives cheeks a natural flush, a foundation that isn't drying and makes the complexion look fresh, and a primer that illuminates my skin.

"All of the eyeshadows and pencils are in shades that flatter and give intensity without being too harsh. I've learned so much from this range. For example, black is not flattering as we age. Better to use an eye pencil in deep pewter or intense mocha.

"Studio 10's eyeshadows accentuate the eyes in neutrals, taupe, browns and greys. Some with the most subtle shimmer. They do flattering metallics for the eyes too, which is a bonus as these need to be approached with caution.

"Everything in this range is designed to flatter and enrich a mature face. I'd be lost without it."

Melanie Macleod: This Works

"At this moment in time, there are three This Works products on my bedside table - and even more in my bathroom cabinet.

"In my bedroom is the 'Deep Sleep Pillow Spray', the 'Sleep Plus Pillow Spray' and the newly-launched 'Deep Sleep Beauty Oil'. As for my bathroom, you'll find the This Works 'Perfect Cleavage and Neck Serum', the 'Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil', 'Perfect Legs Skin Miracle' and the 'Deep Sleep Beauty Soak'.

"Plus, the 'In Transit No Traces' cleansing pads live in my gym bag. So it's safe to say, I am a slave to This Works. Why do I love it so much? Because so much thought has gone into each product. This Works' offerings are neurocosmetics, proven to alter the chemicals in your brain, to calm or energise, depending on your needs.

Melanie loves This Works

"I've met the company’s CEO, Anna Persaud, on multiple occasions and it's clear to see she wouldn't allow the brand to launch anything she doesn't think is amazing, meaning I trust every new drop from This Works.

"Plus, the pillow sprays were by my bed during a few seriously anxious times during my life. I relied on them then to soothe me, and they're a staple in my nightly routine now."

Vanese Maddix: Charlotte Tilbury

"There aren't many beauty brands that make my holy-grail cut, but on reflection, there's one that stands above the rest, the crème de la crème of beauty brands for me, is none other than Charlotte Tilbury.

"I first discovered the brand during the OG beauty YouTuber era, when my favourite gurus (Lily Pebbles and Zoella, to name a few) featured Charlotte Tilbury products in their hauls.

"I wanted so badly to try everything they recommended. Fast forward to my beauty intern days, when I had the chance to pick out products during a beauty sale, naturally, I stocked up on Charlotte Tilbury. Now, I'm on the brand's PR list (meaning I am sent the products to try - humble brag) and personally restock the ones I swear by time and time again.

Vanese loves Charlotte Tilbury

"My go-to favourites are 'Charlotte's Magic Cream', 'Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray', and 'Hollywood Flawless Filter'. Whether it's skincare or makeup, I'm all over it.

"The formulas work beautifully on my normal-to-dry skin, delivering a hydrating, dewy glow. Plus, applying them always feels like a treat, reminding me of the days I once dreamed of owning them. Charlotte Tilbury has a fan for life in me."

Lydia Mormen: Jo Malone

"I think it was watching my mum unwrap the iconic pale cream Jo Malone box every Christmas, a gift set that was always on her list, that made me first fall in love with the luxury fragrance brand.

"Whether it's a candle, a fragrance or something from their new body care collection inspired by Roman Baths, every single thing they launch feels so considered and whether I'm spritzing a scent or washing my hands, using their products instantly makes me feel like a proper grown up.

© Lydia Mormen Lydia loves Jo Malone

"My current favourite fragrance from the brand is the 'Beach Blossom Cologne'. Inspired by the sandy shores of the Seychelles it's everything you dream of in a holiday scent with notes of coconut, lime and tonka bean. Here's to hoping they create it in candle form too."

Beatriz Colon: PCA Skin

"As much as I always have my eye on new products to try, I'm also loyal and have countless beauty buys that I have bought consistently for years and years.

"Five years ago, I had an awful acne breakout, the worst I had ever had. An aesthetician was quick to recommend PCA Skin, and I have never gone back.

Beatriz loves PCA skincare

"Since then, I have used the 'Smoothing Toner', 'Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum' and the 'Dual Action Redness' release (which has completely transformed and done away with the consistent redness I experienced for years) every single day, morning and night, for five years.

"While certainly pricey and I'm confident there are plenty of just as great budget alternatives, I am too proud of, and have a tight grip on, the appearance of my skin today, and can't ever imagine PCA Skin not being part of my routine."

Ateh Jewel: MAC

"I have to say being beauty fickle makes me extremely good at my job, I fall in love easily with a beauty product but can have my head turned. That said, there are a few brands, which are locked in my beauty heart forever.

"I know I will love anything wholeheartedly from brands including Ren, Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Nars, Votary London and Dreem Distillery (I love them so much and I am so obsessed they made me a brand ambassador) but no one ever forgets their first love and for me that's MAC.

Ateh loves MAC

"It was the first brand where I felt seen and celebrated and I could be myself - a beauty-obsessed black teenager who wanted to play and feel glam and colourful in the 90s.

"MAC was a game changer for the beauty world and me, from their 'Face and Body Foundation' in N9 to their 'Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation' in NW45.

"On top of that, I think it's illegal to have a deeper skin tone and not have a MAC 'Chestnut' lip pencil. MAC changed my life and will forever be in my beauty heart."