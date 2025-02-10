Beauty editor secrets for glowing skin during the greyest February ever

Is it me, or is this the greyest February of all time?

I can't remember the sun putting its hat on at all this month - or last month, for that matter. And as well as depleting our levels of vitamin D, the lack of sunshine can reflect in our skin too, making it look dull and lacklustre.

Luckily, we have a few tricks up our sleeves for pepping up our complexion during the bleak days. Read on for our beauty-industry-approved tips for bright skin during dark days.

Ateh Jewel: A multi-pronged approach

"I take my glow very seriously and truly believe that good cleansing solves 99.9% of most skincare issues.

"I love to double cleanse at night with an oil followed by a balm cleanser. I have lots of favourites but an OG combo I go back to time and time again is Votary London's 'Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil' followed by Neal's Yard Remedies' 'Wild Rose Beauty Balm'.

"Votary's oil is lightweight, while the balm feels incredible on my skin, melting away makeup and grime with shea butter, geranium oil and rose hip oil.

"The heady aroma helps me to box breathe while I massage my skin which also helps with circulation and my glow.

"Tech-wise, I use my beloved Omnilux 'Contour Face' which is expensive at £219but is the gift which keeps on giving with clinically proven results, tackling hyperpigmentation and rejuvenating my skin.

"For glowy makeup, I use my Ateh Jewel Beauty 'Blush of Dreams' in Radiant Rav, Love Plum Plum and Watson Watermelon every day as they make me glow from the inside out."

Donna Francis: The exfoliator

"For a real 'lit from within' glow you need to gently exfoliate away the dulling dead skin cells that sit on top of your complexion. And because I'm 48, and at the stage where skin renewal slows down, I need extra help removing them.

"This is why I reach for Alpha H Liquid Gold + Vitamin C to keep my glow in check. The newest version of the cult classic Liquid Gold - a liquid exfoliator that uses glycolic acid to gently buff away dead cells - also contains brightening vitamin C.

"I apply it like a toner, after cleansing at night, three to four times a week to keep my skin looking fresh and feeling soft."

Melanie Macleod: The glow-giving supplement

"Make no mistake, I love skincare and think it can work wonders when it comes to giving my skin a glow - as does the Glass Skin treatment with Dr. Ivy, but for me, it's skin-loving supplements that truly make a difference to how glowy my complexion looks.

"At the moment, I'm taking Shreddy's 'Super Greens', which includes kale, broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts and more. It comes with endless health benefits (reduced fatigue and a balanced gut, to name two), but it's the skin support I love most.

"Super Greens includes 100% of your daily recommended amount of beauty vitamins and minerals - biotin, selenium, niacin and vitamin C, all proven to help support the growth and maintenance of healthy hair, skin and nails.

"My skin is looking fresh, plus the supplement is working behind the scenes to strengthen it too, so I’m hoping to see long-term improvements too. Plus, it's tasty with a cherry and raspberry flavour.

"As someone who has been avoiding broccoli and Brussels for my whole life, my body is certainly thanking me for getting them in now!"

Laura Sutcliffe: The face oil

"My glowing skin secret has to be the Tata Harper 'Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil'. I cannot get enough of this little bottle of goodness.

"It includes retinoids, an anti-ageing ingredient that can be harsh on the skin, but I find this oil is just right. It's loaded with fatty acids and a smattering of omegas to slow down ageing and support skin health.

"I like that it's lightweight, absorbs at speed and leaves my face feeling refreshed. It's also great to use in the winter when central heating can dry out your skin."

Glynis Barber: The luminous primer

"What if I told you your skin could be glowing and dewy in an instant, and look significantly better than it did before, with one squirt of an amazing product?

"Studio 10's 'Glow-plexion' is hands down the best buy I have ever come across for making skin look radiant instantly. It's a hydrating primer with a shimmer to it that makes your skin look lit from within.

"It's my secret weapon when I need to look my absolute best. I use it for filming and special events or when I need a boost because of a lack of sleep.

"You can add a small amount to your moisturiser, but my preference is to add it to my foundation. This works amazingly well and really makes my skin look luminous. I get compliments galore when I'm wearing it.

"You can also use it as a highlighter on top of cheekbones as well as add to eyelids as an eye brightener. Another great trick is to add some to your body moisturiser and apply to shoulders and décolleté. This product is so good that I'm praying it's never discontinued and will be stocking up on it just in case."

Lydia Mormen: The overnight helper

© Lydia Mormen

“As beauty journalists, we are constantly trying new skincare products and ways to "get the glow" but usually it takes a few weeks or months before you start to see the results. For instant gratification, I swear by Ole Henriksen's 'Dewtopia Night Treatment' - and writing this has reminded me I need to get a new one!

"Every time I use it I wake up with visibly smoother, more radiant skin after one use. It's the perfect 'night before a big event' product to get your skin looking its best."